People flock to the beaches to enjoy the weather, despite the COVID warning

People enjoy the sunshine on the Quay Exeter in Devon. (SWNS)

Crowds have been photographed enjoying the sunshine, despite warnings from the deputy chief medical officer, the pandemic is not over.

People across the country enjoyed temperatures down to 15C on Saturday, but some of the images taken may be disturbing Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who warned that the country should not yet relax in the battle against COVID-19.

The photos showed a significant crowd in areas such as Bournemouth, Devon and Brighton.

Current blocking rules say people can exercise outside or on their own, with the people they live with, with their support bubble if allowed or, when they are alone, with a person from another family.

People enjoy the sunshine on the Quay Exeter in Devon. (Getty)

On Friday, Prof. Jonathan Van-Tam told the public, do not spoil this now, as he warned that there were some disturbing signs that people are resting in the coronavirus battle at the wrong time.

His alarm came after it emerged that there had been an increase in COVID-19 cases in one in five local authorities in England.

He warned people who have already been vaccinated about the dangers of lifting the leg from braking and the temptation to break the lock rules.

The Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) said those who had received a stroke may be less inclined to abide by the rules if the science behind the broadcast is not explained to them.

In a recent letter, the group added that the success of the vaccine spread could mean that even those who have not had a dose may perceive that there is no longer a greater risk to people in need.

Sage noted that 20% of adults in the UK have received a first dose of the vaccine while 16% believe a belief related to perceptions of immunity has recovered from the virus.

He warned that these figures could create the impression that the threat has been permanently withdrawn, making it harder to adhere to restrictions on seeing friends or family.

People at Bournemouth Beach, Dorset. (PA)

People enjoy the sunshine at Bournemouth Beach, Dorset. (PA)

As restrictions change, messages need to be careful to ensure that the importance of continued adherence to safeguards is well explained, Sage said.

The group also warned that it could create new problems for policing as more people may begin to believe that social distance measures are illegal.

He said if the measures are not mitigated or their persistent need is explained, this could lead to dissatisfaction and lower levels of compliance with the law.

So far, police forces across the UK have used a strategy of engagement, explanation, encouragement and implementation.

Boris Johnson set out a phased plan Monday to end the COVID-19 blockade of Englands, with schools returning on March 8, pubs opening on April 12 and ending all restrictions on March 21. June if everything goes according to plan.