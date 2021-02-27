The spread of COVID in Auckland hits cricket, sailing, rugby





The third Australia-New Zealand T20 will be played in Wellington on Wednesday and the fourth game of the five-game series will also be played in that city on Friday, both without crowds. While Auckland is at alert level 3, the rest of New Zealand is at level 2 which has fewer restrictions but limits public gatherings to 100 people. The last T20 of the series will be in Tauranga on March 7 and may be able to be played in crowds if New Zealand returns to level 1. The alarm level changes were announced late Saturday after two new coronavirus cases were placed in the community, which could not be directly linked to previous cases. Auckland recently returned to level 1 after a small group of infections in the community. The Australian cricket team reportedly had already been reluctant to travel to Auckland because doing so would most likely require players to be quarantined on their return home. The 36th America Cup match between New Zealand and Italys Luna Rossa would start on Saturday, but will likely have to be postponed until the alarm level is reduced. Cup organizers said they will work with relevant authorities and agencies in the coming days to work with the consequences. Competitions in the America’s Cup challenging series took place this month without crowds when Auckland was at level 2. An exception from the government would be needed and strict protocols would have to be in place for the competitions to take place at level 3. The popular Aucklands Round the Bays run, which draws tens of thousands of participants, was canceled on Sunday. We respect the need to keep everyone safe and to contain the spread of COVID-19, organizers said. In Super Rugby, the Auckland-based Blues beat the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday and will be based outside their hometown until the alarm level changes. The team is not able to train at level 3. Coach Leon Macdonald said the Blues will look at all options on a one-on-one basis for at least the next seven days. The other matches in the New Zealand race will be played without crowds at level 2. More sports on the AP: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







