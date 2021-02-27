



LONDONR (AP) church bells rang and a World War II-era plane flew on Saturday over Captain Tom Moore’s funeral service to honor the veteran who raised just milion millions for British health workers walking around his yard . Soldiers perform ceremonial duties in the private service for Moore, who died Feb. 2 at the age of 100 after testing positive for COVID-19. Captain Tom, as he became known, inspired the UK during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic with his humble effort that raised almost milion 33 million ($ 46 million) for the British National Health Service last year. The private service was small, attended by only eight members of the veteran’s immediate family. But soldiers carried his coffin, wrapped in the Union flag, from the car to a crematorium and formed a ceremonial guard. Others perform a gun salute before a C-47 Dakota military transport aircraft flies ahead. Dad, you always told us the best leg forward and faithful to your word, this is what you did last year, “said Moore’s daughter Lucy Teixeira in the service. I know you will see us laughing, saying “Do not grieve too much because you have to get something in the end.” His other daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said the world was excited by her father’s spirit of hope, positivity and perseverance. “They also saw your faith in the goodness and fundamental goodness of the human soul,” she said. The service featured music reflecting the man being honored, opening with the interpretation of You’ll Never Walk Alone that Moore recorded for charity with Michael Ball and the NHS Care Voices Choir. The song reached number one on the UK charts last April. Singer Michael Bubl recorded a version of “Smile” for the funeral, and as requested by Moore, Frank Sinatra’s My Way was played. A bugler appeared The Last Post to close the service. A church in Bedfordshire, England, where the family is based, rang 100 times in Moore’s honor. A post on Moore’s Twitter account invited his fans to remember him on Saturday with a cup of tea and a slice of Victoria sponge cake Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II, set out to raise a modest pound for the Britains NHS by walking 100 laps in his backyard until his 100th birthday last year. But donations poured in from across Britain and beyond as his search went viral, capturing the imagination of millions of people stranded at home during the first wave of the pandemic. His positive attitude – Please remember, tomorrow will be a good day became his trademark phrase – inspired the nation in a time of crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as a hero in the best sense of the word. He was ridden by Queen Elizabeth II in July in a ceremony distanced from society at Windsor Castle, west London. An earlier version was revised to show that the C-47 Dakota was a military transport aircraft, not an aircraft. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm listing. Wrong! There was an error processing your request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

