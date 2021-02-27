As I write, I am in hotel quarantine in Sydney after returning from Wuhan, China. There, I was the Australian representative in the World Health Organization (WHO) investigation into the investigation origin of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Much has been said about him politics AROUND mission to investigate the viral origin of Covid-19. So it is easy to forget that behind these investigations are real people.

As part of the mission, we met the man who, on December 8, 2019, was the first confirmed Covid-19 issue; he since he was healed. We met the husband of a doctor who died of Covid-19 and left behind a small child. We met the doctors who worked at Wuhan Hospitals treating those early Covid-19 cases and learned what happened to them and their colleagues. We witnessed the impact of Covid-19 on many individuals and communities, affected so early in the pandemic, when we did not know much about the virus, how it spreads, how Covid-19 is treated or its effects.

We talked to our Chinese counterparts scientists, epidemiologists, doctors during the four weeks that the WHO mission was in China. We were in meetings with them up to 15 hours a day, so we became colleagues, even friends. This allowed us to build respect and trust in a way that you could not necessarily do through Magnification or email.

This is what we have learned regarding the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

The origin of animals, but not necessarily in Wuhan markets

It was in Wuhan, central China, that the virus, now called SARS-CoV-2, appeared in December 2019, launching the largest outbreak of infectious disease since the 1918-19 flu pandemic.

Our investigation concluded that the virus was most likely of animal origin. Probably passed to humans by bats, through a still unknown intermediary animal, in an unknown place. Such zoonotic diseases have previously caused pandemics. But we are still working to confirm the exact chain of events that led to the current pandemic. A sampling of bats in Hubei province and wildlife across China has not detected any SARS-CoV-2 to date.

We visited the already closed wet market of Wuhan, which, in the early days of the pandemic, was blamed as the source of the virus. Some stalls in the market sold tamed wildlife products. These are animals raised for food, such as bamboo rats, civets and badges. There is also evidence that some domesticated wildlife may be sensitive to SARS-CoV-2. However, none of the animal products were tested as the market closure proved positive for SARS-CoV-2.

We also do not know all of them 174 first cases Covid-19 visited the market, including the man who was diagnosed in December 2019 with the earliest start date.

However, when we visited the closed market, it is easy to see how an infection can spread there. When it opened, there would have been about 10,000 people visiting a day, nearby, with poor ventilation and drainage.

There is also genetic evidence generated during the mission for a broadcast group there. The viral sequences from some of the market cases were identical, suggesting a transmission group. However, there was some diversity in the other viral sequences, implying other unknown or unprecedented chains of transmission.

A review of time modeling studies in the most recent common ancestor of SARS-CoV-2 sequences estimated the onset of the pandemic between mid-November and early December. There are also publications that suggest the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in different countries earlier than the first case in Wuhan, although these require confirmation.

After all, the market in Wuhan was more of an amplifying event than necessarily a real zero. So we have to look elsewhere for viral origin.

Frozen or refrigerated food is not excluded in distribution

Then it was cold chain hypothesis. This is the idea that the virus may have originated elsewhere through farming, capturing, processing, transporting, cooling or freezing food. Was it ice cream, fish, wildlife? We do not know. Unproven pros that this caused the virus itself to originate. But to what extent has it contributed to its spread? Again, we do not know.

Some cold chain products present in the Wuhan market were not tested for the virus. Environmental samples on the market showed surface viral contamination. This may indicate the introduction of SARS-CoV-2 through infected humans, or contaminated animal products and cold chain products. Investigation of cold chain products and virus survival at low temperatures is still underway.

Very difficult for the virus to escape from a laboratory

The most politically sensitive option we have seen was the escape of the virus from a laboratory. We concluded that this was extremely difficult.

We did not visit Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is an impressive research structure and seems to be well run, given the health of the staff.

We talked to the scientists there. We have heard that scientists blood samples, which are routinely taken and stored, were tested for signs that they were infected. No evidence of antibodies to the coronavirus was found. We looked at their biosafety audits. No proof.

We saw the closest virus to SARS-CoV-2 they were working on RaTG13 virus which was discovered in caves in southern China, where several miners had died seven years ago.

But all the scientists had was a genetic sequence for this virus. They had not managed to raise him in culture. While viruses certainly escape from labs, this is rare. So, we concluded that it was extremely impossible for this to have happened in Wuhan.

A team of investigators

When we say, the mission was a joint exercise between the WHO and the Chinese health commission. In total, there were 17 Chinese and ten international experts, plus seven other experts and support staff from various agencies. We looked at clinical epidemiology (how Covid-19 spread among humans), molecular epidemiology (the genetic makeup of the virus and its spread), and the role of animals and the environment.

The epidemiology clinical group alone looked at Chinas records of 76,000 episodes from more than 200 institutions of anything that could resemble Covid-19 like flu-like illnesses, pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses. They found no clear evidence of the substantial circulation of Covid-19 in Wuhan during the last part of 2019 before the first issue.

Where to now?

Our mission in China was only the first phase. We will publish our official report in the coming weeks. Investigators will also look further for data, to investigate evidence that the virus was circulating in Europe, for example, earlier in 2019. Investigators will continue to test wildlife and other animals in the region for signs of the virus. And well keep learning from our experiences to improve how we investigate the next pandemic.

Regardless of the origin of the virus, individual individuals with the disease are at the beginning of epidemiological data points, sequences, and numbers. The long-term physical and psychological effects, tragedy and anxiety will be felt in Wuhan, and elsewhere, for decades to come.

This article was originally published in Conversation from Dominic Dwyer at UCL. Read original article here.