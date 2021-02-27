Prisons should try cannabis for free, says former UK top drug adviser | cannabis

Prisons proposals to try a free scheme that provides cannabis to inmates to see if it reduces violence, overdose deaths and addiction to stronger drugs have been backed by the former UK government top drug adviser.

Prof. David Nutt, from Imperial College London, said he was fully supportive of the idea and that he was considering a study on reducing inmates’ addiction to cannabis drugs in an ongoing trial.

The idea of ​​drug testing in prisons was not at all thought of when it was introduced in 1996, said Nutt, chairman of DrugScience, which advocates evidence-based drug policy.

It was punitive and pushed people from cannabis which can be found in the urine weeks after use first for heroin and GHB and then for synthetic cannabinoids which now kill many prisoners a year and are easily hidden from those prison officers who smuggle them ata.

Last month, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones told the Guardian that if justice authorities were serious about reducing damage and violence in prisons, they should address causes such as the cheap synthetic cannabinoid spice. which is prevalent and potentially lethal, compared to cannabis.

[Cannabis] would be an improvement on illegal spices smuggled by corrupt prison officers, he said, as more than 300 prison officers and outside staff were fired or convicted of bringing prohibited items, which may include drugs. , tobacco and cell phones, over the last five years

The debate over the proposal is growing. On Saturday, Conservative and Labor candidates in the Mays PCC election for northern Wales said they were against the idea.

Tory candidate Pat Astbury told the BBC: “There may be other ways to treat prisoners, using alternative medicines that are legal and mimic illegal medicines. It cannot be seen to be breaking the law at the expense of the force you represent.

Workers Andy Dunbobbin said: “There are many ways to prevent problematic drug use, but this is not one of them prevention and treatment programs inside and outside the prison and I need to strengthen and work patiently with partners, if resolved, to do so. .

He also called for drug, alcohol and mental health services which have been destroyed over the past decade due to cuts to be properly funded.

However, Ann Griffith, the Plaid Cymrus candidate to succeed Jones, who is retired, said a cannabis trial was something I would be willing to consider carefully with criminal justice partners. Any such initiative will have to consider any unintended consequences and will have to be based on sound evidence and strong judgment, she added.

Anthony Lehane, spokeswoman for the Drug Policy Reform Campaign, backed by 16 MPs and four MSPs, said: Through harm reduction and public health lenses, regular cannabis would be less harmful to inmates than potentially deadly spices and those who consume it are likely to be easier to manage for the guards.

In 2019, a jury of investigators found that a systematic failure to stop drugs from entering HMP Berwyn in Wrexham contributed to the death of former inmate Luke Jones, 22, who died after drinking spices in his cell.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: “We have a zero tolerance approach to drugs and work closely with healthcare to support offenders through treatment and recovery.

About 13% of men in all prison property in England and Wales reported over the course of a year the latest official survey that they had developed cases of illicit drugs while in prison.

Jones has previously said it was a national scandal that people were dying unnecessarily because governments refused to embrace a radical new approach to drug policy, such as legal regulation to reduce harm.