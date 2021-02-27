Libya’s parliament to discuss new unity government formation on March 8 | News Khalifa Haftar





Mayor Aguila Saleh says a session to discuss the vote of confidence will take place in the central city of Sirte if the safety of participants is guaranteed.

The speaker of Libya’s eastern-based parliament has announced that the chamber will hold a special session on March 8th to discuss holding a vote of confidence on a new unity government. Aguila Saleh, speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Tobruk, said in a statement late Friday the meeting in the central city of Sirte would take place if a joint military commission is able to guarantee the safety of participants. The commission consists of five senior military officers from the renowned United Nations Government for National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and five of its rivals, the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) of the east-based renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. The North African country, a major oil producer, has been mired in conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The sometimes chaotic war has attracted some outside powers and a flood of foreign weapons and mercenaries. Since 2015, Libya has been divided between GNA and HoR in Tobruk, Haftar’s ally. The two sides agreed to a permanent ceasefire in October after Haftars failed the offer to remove control of the capital from the GNA. Parliament will convene to discuss a no-confidence vote for the government on Monday (March 8th) at 11am in Sirte if the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission guarantees the security of the meeting, Saleh said. If that is not possible, the session will be held at the interim parliament headquarters in Tobruk on the same date and time, he added. It was unclear whether the vote itself would take place on March 8 or whether the meeting would be limited to talks. But General Ahmad Abu Shahma, head of the GNAs military committee and member of the joint military commission, said in a statement Saturday that Tripoli-based administration forces would not be able to secure Sirte for the event. Sirte is still under the control of foreign forces and mercenaries. There is no presence of any legitimate force to secure the city, Abu Shahma said. It is up to the members of parliament to choose the appropriate place in coordination with the relevant security authorities. Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said earlier this week he had presented Saleh with a vision for a cabinet composition that would help run Libya in the December elections, and that the names of the proposed ministers would be revealed in parliament during the vote. of faith. Parliament has 21 days to vote in formation, according to a UN roadmap. Dbeibah was elected earlier this month in a UN-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue, the latest internationally backed bid to save the country from a decade of conflict and fragmented political fiefdoms. Saleh said on Friday Dbeibah must select competent people with integrity, from across the country, to achieve [national] consensus on his government. All must be represented in order [Libya] could get out of the tunnel, Saleh said. If approved, a new cabinet will replace the Tripoli-based GNA, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and the parallel east administration. The prime minister will then face the giant task of unifying Libya’s proliferation institutions and leading the transition to the December 24 polls.







