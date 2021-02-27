International
Steel rings: dog owners buy metal collars to deter thieves | Dogs
A wave of dog abductions in recent months has led to an increase in the number of owners buying stainless steel collars and leads that cannot be separated from the bolt openers while pets are walking.
Dog theft has increased as the animals available to buy have become fewer since the onset of the pandemic. The average cost of a puppy doubled to nearly 1,900 last year, and some breeds are worth more than 6,000.
Last week Lady Gagas dog walker was shot in the chest in Los Angeles and two French bulldogs were robbed of the singers. Meanwhile, the charity DogLost says the number of dogs stolen in the UK more than doubled last year.
British pet owners are now taking detailed measures to avoid losing their dogs, including setting up higher garden fences, purchasing GPS trackers and using devices such as Petloc, a two-combination combination bullet ( attaching it to the collar at one end and a wrist strap or strap at the other) and consists of a steel cable inside a strong plastic cover.
Yarah David, who founded the company after Petloc, reports a quadruple increase in 50 lead sales so far this year.
I can’t believe how many phone calls we’ve had over the last three or four weeks, she said. It’s awful. I designed the bullet to stop dogs being taken from cars or out of stores. Now they are being stolen by people who are out walking. They are asking me, what should I do if they take the bullet out of my hand?
Her clients are trying to avoid this by blocking the bullet in their bodies, or using a belt or bicycle harness to secure one of the combined locks, David said. The bullet can only be cut with lightning bolts, she added.
David is now working with a tracking company to create a version of Petloc with a GPS tracker on the collar.
All her word of mouth, she said. I do not advertise even they were not on social media. I am a stylist and I designed this just because there was nothing else available.
Making dogs, she says, is ruining people’s lives because they worry they’ll just go out to walk their dogs. For people it has happened to her, her years of trauma.
Owners offer ever-increasing rewards for returning pets. Lady Gaga offered $ 500,000 to Koji and Gustav, taken from the robbers after a battle with her pedestrian, Ryan Fischer. The dogs returned Friday night when a woman entered a Los Angeles police station with them. Police said the woman appeared uninvolved.
Some pet owners believe that offering great rewards can encourage the theft of copycat dogs.
Activists, including the Alliance of Stolen and Missing Animals, have called for pet theft to become a specific offense, with a harsher sentence than for stealing property. The UK government has said it is looking at changing the law.
There are also calls to reform the current pet microchipping system to improve the chances of reunited stolen pets with their owners. Although all dogs should be bred with a microchip, there are at least 14 different microchip registration systems, according to the senior vice president of the British Veterinary Association, Daniella Dos Santos.
It is impossible to register in two separate databases, she said. We want to have a single entry point. Pet owners often do not update their details if they move into the home, she added.
The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs recently held a consultation regarding changing the rules around microchipping.
