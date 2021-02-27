An iceberg larger than New York City exploded Antarctica





The BAS Halley Research Station, located on the Brunt Ice Shelf, is closed for the Antarctic winter and its 12-member staff left earlier this month.

Scientists have been waiting for a large iceberg to split for years due to large cracks that have formed in the 150-meter-thick floating ice shelf, according to BAS.

A new abyss, known as the North Rift, began moving toward another large rift in November and rose one kilometer a day in January.

Aerial video taken in mid-February shows the North Rift stretching as far as the eye can see. The crack widened several hundred meters Friday morning – freeing it from the rest of the ice shelf, BAS said. “Our teams at BAS have been preparing for the birth of an iceberg by Brunt Ice Shelf for years,” he said. BAS Director Jane Francis in the statement. She said they receive daily updates on the ice shelf from an automated network of high-precision GPS instruments as well as satellite imagery. “All the data is sent back to Cambridge for analysis, so we know what is happening even in the Antarctic winter, when there is no staff at the station, it is black and the temperature drops below minus 50 degrees C (or -58F). ” she said. BAS moved the Halley Research Station further inland in 2016 as a precaution and staff have only worked there during the Antarctic summer since 2017 because evacuations would be difficult during the dark winter. “This is a dynamic situation. Four years ago, we moved the Halley Research Station inland to make sure it would not be taken away when an iceberg was finally formed. It was a wise decision,” said the Director of Operations. BAS Simon Garrod in the statement. “Our task now is to keep a close eye on the situation and assess any possible impact of the current spawn on the remaining ice shelf.” An even bigger iceberg broke off the Larsen C Ice Shelf in 2017 and swam in the open ocean late last year. There have been six Halley Research Stations in place on the Brunt Ice Shelf since 1956 to make atmospheric and spatial weather observations. The ice shelf flows towards the sea at a speed of about 2 kilometers per year and the icebergs break at irregular intervals. “The change in ice in Halley is a natural process and has nothing to do with the events of the first spawning on the Larsen C Ice Shelf, and no evidence that climate change has played a significant role,” according to BAS. Scientists are now looking at the iceberg to see what it will do next. “Over the next few weeks or months, the iceberg may leave; or it may collide and stay close to the Brunt Ice Shelf,” Francis said in a statement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos