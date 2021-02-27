Indian rocket set to launch with Brazilian satellite – Spaceflight Now

A Brazilian satellite designed to track deforestation in the Amazon rainforest will rocket into orbit on top of an Indian launcher late Saturday (US time).

A Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, equipped with two belt amplifiers, is set to light the First Opening Fire at Satish Dhawan Space Center on the east coast of India at 11:54 pm EST Saturday (0454 GMT Sunday). The lift is scheduled for 10:24 a.m. local time at the departure point in India, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of the coastal city of Chennai.

The PSLV will explode with 1.4 million pounds of propulsion from its first phase with solid fuel and solid rocket launchers. The missile navigation system will first take the vehicle on a trajectory southeast of the launch base, then turn the PSLV south to align with the target orbit of the mission flying over the Earth’s poles.

The diversion maneuver, also called a dog leg, will ensure that the PSLV does not fly over Sri Lanka and endanger the spread of debris in populated areas. It is a standard part of launching Indian rockets into polar orbits.

Satellite Brazil 1 Amazon is the largest spacecraft on the PSLV mission, which is designated PSLV-C51. Amazonia 1 was built by the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research – known as INPE – and will collect images of regions around the world, with an emphasis on monitoring environmental conditions in the Amazon rainforest.

The 1,404-pound (637 kilogram) spacecraft Amazonia 1 is the first Earth observation satellite designed, integrated, tested and fully operated by Brazil, according to INPE, a division of the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

PSLV will deliver the Amazon 1 satellite into a synchronous orbit of the sun at an altitude of 467 miles (752 kilometers). In that kind of orbit, Amazon 1 will fly over different parts of the world at the same time of day, allowing its creator to observe the environment in similar lighting conditions during the four-year satellite mission.

INPE booked its launch in India’s PSLV through Spaceflight, an American company that specializes in arranging orbital travel for small satellites. Spaceflight says it bought the full capacity of PSLV for Amazon 1, the largest satellite for which it has contracted launch services to date.

The deployment of Amazonia 1 will allow us to capture images and monitor the environment and agriculture throughout Brazilian territory that will help us better understand the wider terrestrial environment in the region, said Adenilson Silva, an INPE engineer who manages the Amazonia mission .

The Amazon 1 satellite is the most advanced spacecraft ever built in Brazil, using the bus made from the Multi-Mission Platform, or MMP. Although the platform uses parts acquired abroad, the program allows Brazil to gain experience in spacecraft production, testing, integration, propulsion and deployment mechanisms, according to INPE.

In addition to the mission’s technological achievements, it also represents the latest step in MMP development, Silva said in a statement. End-to-end space flight launch services give us the confidence that our mission needs are managed and enable our team to fully focus on the satellite they were preparing to launch.

The Amazon 1 satellite carries a wide-angle optical image with a resolution of 210 feet (64 meters). The imaging instrument will take pictures of an area that stretches up to 528 miles (850 kilometers) wide, allowing the satellite to observe a wide portion of the planet in each orbit.

The wide satellite viewing area will allow him to review the same part of the world every five days, officials said.

It is the first of three satellites that Brazil plans to develop for Amazon logging studies. Amazon 1 will also monitor agriculture in Brazil and other regions around the planet, INPE said.

Amazon 1 will work in conjunction with CBERS 4 and CBERS 4A satellites developed in partnership between China and Brazil. In those missions, China built and launched satellites, while Brazil provided instrument equipment.

The 18 smallest loads passing in PSLV orbit include 12 small SpaceBEE satellites from Swarm Technologies.

The small nodes of the data relays each weigh less than 2 kilograms (1 kilogram). BEE in SpaceBEE stands for Basic Electronic Element.

Swarm, based in Silicon Valley, is developing a low-scale satellite communications fleet that the company says can be used by connected machines, remote environmental sensors, industrial farming operations, transportation, smart metering and messaging. text in rural areas outside the range of terrestrial networks.

Each of the SpaceBEEs is about the size of a slice of bread. The launch of 12 new satellites comes a month after SpaceX launched 36 SpaceBEEs for Swarm on a redesign mission set up from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

There is also a CubeSat developed by Mexican university students on the PSLV mission, plus five Indian nanosatellites from academic institutions and the Indian military.

The fourth phase of the PSLVs will place Amazon 1 in its 467-mile high orbit about 17 minutes after takeoff, and then resurrect its two-burners to lower its altitude to 317 miles (511 kilometers) for launch. 18 other cargoes nearly two hours on mission.

