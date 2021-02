Product One Focus One District One: 11 products from Nagaland | MorungExpress

Morung Express News

Dimapur | February 27th The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare (MoA & FW) in consultation with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) finalized products for the One Focus Product One District (ODOFP) sectors for 728 districts across the country, including 11 of Nagaland. According to the MOFPI One District Digital Product Map, 9 products from 11 districts in Nagaland are on the list of 35 approved ODOPs / UT. The ranking seems to be based on the production as well as the association of the products with the respective circle. Therefore, Kholar (Rajma) was assigned to Tuensang and Kiphire while it was pickled to Kohima and Mon. Pineapple was listed for Dimapur while Longleng product was given as Ginger. Peren and Phek were ranked respectively for Naga King Chilly and Kiwi while it was coffee for Mokokchung and Soya Beans for Zunheboto. In terms of fishing and aquaculture, Wokha district was ranked for Fish production. Noklak, the youngest district in Nagaland, was not listed on the map. On February 9, the Minister of State for Food and Processing Industries, Rameswar Teli responded in a written response to Lok Sabha that so far, ODOPs for 135 unique products in 707 districts in 35 States / UT have been approved by the Ministry . ODOFP scheme According to an official announcement by the MoD and FW through PIB India, the products have been identified by the agricultural, horticultural, livestock, poultry, dairy, fisheries and aquaculture sectors, maritime sectors for 728 districts across the country. These products will be promoted in a herd approach through the convergence of Government of India schemes, to increase the value of the products and with the ultimate goal of increasing farmers ’incomes, she said. The identified products will be supported under MOFPI Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) Formalization Scheme which provides incentives for promoters and micro-enterprises, added release. The product list was finalized after receiving input from the States / UT and the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR) and many products also include resource convergence and access from other departments, she said. MoA & FW support ODOFP from its ongoing centrally sponsored schemes such as MIDH, NFSM, RKVY, PKVY and its implementation by state governments will benefit farmers and provide support for meeting value-added expectations. and then increase agricultural exports, she added. Products for different districts are; (i) Paddy – 40 districts

(ii) Wheat – 5 districts

(iii) Coarse grains Nutri – 25 districts

(iv) Pulses – 16 districts

(v) Commercial crops – 22 districts

(vi) Oil seeds – 41 districts

(vii) Vegetables – 107 districts

(viii) Spices – 105 districts

(ix) Plantation – 28 districts

(x) Fruits – 226 districts

(xi) Flower flowers – 2 districts

(xii) Heart – 9 districts

(xi) Livestock / dairy products – 40 districts

(xi) Aquaculture / Marine Fisheries – 29 districts

(xii) Processed Products – 33 districts

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos