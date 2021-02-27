Welcome to the website of the Center for American and International Law





The Vester Hughes Fellows Foundation will support CAIL’s mission to promote the rule of law and the administration of justice throughout the world, while honoring the long-time Trustee and supporter Vester Hughes. The Center for American and International Law has been donated a $ 500,000 gift to bring lawyers from developing countries to its prestigious five-week Academy of American and International Law, held in Plano, Texas each summer. Funding comes from the newly established Wester Hughes Fellows Fund, which will honor the late Mr. Hughes’s long association with CAIL and his commitment to justice and fairness in the U.S. legal system and around the world. Mr. Hughes was a respected and admired tax lawyer and partner at global law firm K&L Gates LLP. His distinguished legal career included helping to rewrite the federal tax code in relation to property and gift taxes and arguing some historic cases before the United States Supreme Court and the Texas Supreme Court. He was one of the few attorneys in modern American history to routinely represent his clients at the highest level in all three branches of the U.S. government, in addition to tackling asset planning for many prominent Dallas business leaders and the community. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 88. “We are honored that Wester Hughes’s fortune chose to recognize his enduring impact on the legal profession through a gift to CAIL. This generous and permanent source of funding will ensure that the Academy achieves an even more diverse audience and that it is available to lawyers who would not otherwise be able to attend. We are deeply in debt to Wester. This gift will help us promote the just and effective administration of justice throughout the world, ”said Mark Smith, President of the Center for American and International Law. “This gift recognizes Wester’s lifelong commitment to the development of the rule of law worldwide and his appreciation for the significant work of CAIL, an institution he admired and supported,” said Kim Askew, former law partner Mr. Hughes and a trusted CAIL administrator. Lawyers from more than 20 countries participate in the unique program of the Academy every year. Participants engage in interactive and intensive studies of entities ranging from international business negotiations and transactions to legal ethics and the resolution of international disputes. They learn from an impressive faculty of law scholars and practitioners and, perhaps most importantly, from each other. They are also familiar with the people and culture of Texas and the United States. “We live in an interdependent world in which lawyers play critical roles as guardians of justice. The academy offers a forum in which lawyers from many nations can learn from each other and improve their legal skills. Our goal is to help them better serve their clients and the justice system, “said Smith, who also serves as Dean of the Academy. More than 3,300 participants from 121 countries participated in this five-week program. Past attendees have advanced to positions such as Prime Minister of Peru, President of the United Nations General Assembly, and Chief Justice of the Philippines. Many of them have played prominent roles in the international legal community. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the holding of the Academy in 2020 and 2021, but it will resume in 2022. About the Center for American and International Law The Center for American and International Law (CAIL) is a non-profit institution. Since it was founded more than 73 years ago, tens of thousands of lawyers and law enforcement officers from all 50 states and more than 130 countries have participated in CAIL programs. Participants play essential roles in our society, and CAIL programs help them better serve their communities, clients, and the public. Media contacts:

Ellen Beth Levitt, [email protected], 410-598-4711

