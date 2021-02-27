A ‘Lamborghini’ Chariot Discovered In Pompeii. Archaeologists marvelExBulletin







footprint Pompeii Archaeological Park Pompeii Archaeological Park Calling it an “extraordinary discovery,” researchers in Pompeii have announced the discovery of a ceremonial cart intact from a villa near the famous archeological site. Announcement Saturday called the cart “an extraordinary discovery” which “so far has no parallel in Italy”. The carriage is stored in extraordinary detail, officials say, with four iron wheels, metal arms and backrests and a seat set on top that can seat one or two people. In particular, the chariot is decorated with metal medallions depicting satire, nymphs and cupids, suggesting the possibility that it may have been used in wedding ceremonies. “I was amazed,” said Eric Poehler, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a specialty in traffic in ancient Pompeii. “Many of the vehicles I would have written about before … are your standard pickup truck or vehicle to take kids to football. This is a Lamborghini. This is a fully decorated car.”

footprint Pompeii Archaeological Park Pompeii Archaeological Park Archaeologists around the world expressed similar enthusiasm Saturday for the announcement. “Still wrap my head around the latest incredible discovery,” wrote Sophie Hay of Cambridge University. “My jaw is on the floor now!” wrote Jane Draycott from the University of Glasgow. A single exclamation point was not enough for historian and writer Rubn Montoya, who wrote that Pompeii “does not stop surprising us !!!” The ancient city of Pompeii has been the subject of fascination and archeological excavations for hundreds of years. He was buried in volcanic ash by Mt. Vesuvius almost 2,000 years ago, a catastrophe that preserved in incredible detail the buildings and effeminates of the city, even the forms of Roman troops that once walked the streets of the city. According to Italian authorities, the cart survived the explosion and years of intervention because it was stored inside a portico. The eruption caused the walls and ceiling around it to collapse under the weight of volcanic ash. In recent years, looters had dug tunnels on both sides. But “miraculously,” officials say, the cart was spared. While previous excavations had yielded everyday vehicles used for travel and work, this ceremonial cart is the first discovery of its kind to be discovered, explained Massimo Osanna, the site’s outgoing director. “It is an extraordinary discovery for the advancement of our knowledge of the ancient world,” Osanna said in a statement. Every often, a new discovery by Pompeii excites historians excited about the light of understanding it reveals to the inhabitants of the ancient world: their preferences for fast food, how their taverns were decorated, their unfortunate deaths. Even among those semi-frequent discoveries, Poehler says this cart stands out. “This is exactly the kind of discovery one wants to find in Pompeii, really articulated moments, very well preserved in time,” he said. “And it happens that in this case it is an object that is relatively rare, despite its existence in the past.”







