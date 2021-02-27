Sydney native to assist running the new HUB International office





COLUMBUS – The name on the outside may have changed, but the faces on the inside have remained the same. The Preferred Benefit Services Agency recently from Chicago HUB International Limited is now HUB HDH Columbus. The office, located on the outskirts of the Ohio capital at 611 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware is now part of HUB International, the fifth largest full-service insurance brokerage in the world. Assistant to lead the Columbus office is Vice President Seth Allen, who brings more than two decades of security and advisory experience to the HUB team. Allen is laser focused on employee benefit insurance consulting, as well as helping employers maximize their attraction and retain top talent. Allen first took to the road with the PBS team in 1997 as a “green benefits novice employee” with UNUM. He later joined PBS in 2004. “Soon 24 years ago, many miles, a woman and two girls later, and here we are,” Allen said. Allen’s approach to benefits has always been to start the relationship. “The feeling that each of our customers is unique and important is not lost on us and our team,” he said. “By carving and focusing on each client’s needs, we can implement a strategy that best aligns with its objectives and stay focused on increasing the value of a benefit plan.” It is a philosophy that he continues to embrace, despite the changes in business. It always starts with building and maintaining that relationship with each client. “Knowing that a small, fully secured client may have different care and concerns compared to a large, self-funded client requires a personalized, needs-based approach to our strategy,” he said. ai. “It all starts with trust, transparency and open and honest conversations.” Hailing from Sidney, Allen graduated from Sydney High School and Denison University, where his goal was to enter the NFL. As Allen joked, “The NFL loss was the insurance industry’s win.” He and his wife, Kim, and their two daughters live in Zanesfield, home of Mad River Mountain – and not to be confused with Zanesville, he said. Like his collaborators, Allen appreciates his education for rooting a strong foundation in faith, family, and work ethic. Chet Rhoads, president of Pittsburgh-based HUB HDH, said Allen is “a great addition to our growing team of employee benefits in the region.” “Our clients will benefit immensely from the depth and breadth of his experience and expertise,” Rhoads said. Allen







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos