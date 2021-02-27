The deadly consequences of indulging in Iran hostage diplomacy

The Islamic Republic of Iran was born out of hostage taking and it continues to reap billions of dollars by abducting foreign nationals and wealth while holding entire nations for ransom.

Lebanon is such a hostage state. Iran and Hezbollah are actively blocking any political form to save Lebanon from disaster until the Biden administration removes Tehran’s nuclear demands. Hezbollah and its allies are deliberately obstructing Saad Hariris’s cabinet-making efforts with impossible demands (blocking third parties, additional ministers, monopolies over specific departments, etc.). As the economy disintegrates, sectarian tensions boil over, and even middle-class families are on the brink of starvation.

Hezbollah also holds Lebanese citizens hostage, leaving the nation permanently dependent on the brink of war with Israel. As Hezbollah leaders hide deep underground, or in Tehran, citizens become humane protectors, with weapons factories, missile positions and ammunition stores located in densely populated areas. Almost every day I talk to Lebanese terrified that their home near the airport or other strategic locations will be hit when the conflict erupts.

Israel uses the same murderous logic of holding Lebanese citizens hostage. Defense Minister Benny Gantz threatened that if fighting broke out, Lebanon would be the one to pay the heaviest prices for the weapons that have been distributed to civilian population centers.

Keeping Yemen, Syria and Iraq in a state of constant unrest, these nations are also hostage to Tehran’s foreign policy of relentless confrontation. Iran’s Iranian missile strikes against US bases are a clear threat that if the US refuses to compromise, Iraq will explode in flames. Bidens retaliatory attacks against militia bases in Syria’s remote border regions, so Tehran willingly averted the desire to see civilians killed in the fire.

The ayatollahs are constantly discovering that crime pays billions of dollars at once. Watering costs can be compared to the annual amount with which Iran subsidizes Hezbollah, estimated at $ 700 million. For example:

Tehran is seeking more than $ 500 million in debt from Britain under a Shah-era arms deal in exchange for the release of British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Barack Obama in 2015 sent $ 400 million in cash to Tehran, coinciding with the release of five U.S. hostages.

About $ 500 million in ransom was paid to the Qatari kings kidnapped by an Iranian representative in Iraq. Quds Force Qassim Soleimani personally allocated $ 50 million.

Seoul will release $ 1 billion, part of $ 7 billion in frozen funds from US sanctions, as an initial step in freeing a South Korean cargo ship hijacked by Iran.

The world first witnessed what kind of animal Iran is when the US Embassy in Tehran was invaded in 1979. Fifty diplomatic staffs were held hostage until the Reagan administration brokered a deal convincing Israel to export billions of dollars worth of weapons to Tehran fighting the Ayatollahs. Israel. During the 1980s, dozens of Westerners were taken hostage by Hezbollah and exploited for Iran’s political gain.

No other country uses hostage taking as systematically as Iran. Innocent individuals are arrested on falsified espionage charges deserving of life imprisonment or execution. Forced confessions are derived from torture, isolation, or threats against family members.

Iranian-Swedish researcher Ahmadreza Djalali has been sentenced to death, apparently as revenge for the killings of Iranian nuclear scientists, apparently by Israel. Arab-Iranian activist Habib Chaab was seduced from his home in Sweden in Istanbul, where he was abducted and now faces a death sentence in Iran.

Detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in 2020 was exchanged for three Iranian terrorists imprisoned in Thailand for their part in a bombing campaign. Iran would usually leave its citizens rotten, but when Republican Guard terrorists are in danger, the ayatollahs are happy to negotiate.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif freely accepts such hostage diplomacy, saying that if Iranian prisoners are released outside Iran he is ready to reciprocate.

The civilized world seems incapable of responding, except for a recent Canadian initiative against coercive diplomacy and France, Germany and Britain calling on Iran’s ambassadors in protest. Such weak measures only encourage morally bankrupt ayatollahs to demand greater rewards.

National Security Adviser Bidens says they have begun communicating with Iranians over U.S. hostages and the issue is an important priority. But how can Britain and America negotiate on an equal footing on the nuclear issue while Iran is retaining the reward of its citizens? America insists on keeping such issues separate, but Iran sees its nuclear program, hostages, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen as additional negotiating cards.

Most developed countries refuse to make deals with kidnappers, but when the kidnapper is a state, billions of dollars are handed over to Iran alone to kidnap new victims, and the farce process begins again.

When innocent mothers face psychological torture in isolation, states such as Britain and Sweden, which value their citizens, feel under great moral pressure to terminate agreements. However, these billions of dollars (direct rewards or frozen funds) are immediately returned to terrorist and paramilitary groups with the blood of thousands of innocent people in their hands.

States that routinely use hostage-taking as a diplomatic tool should not be treated as states, but as criminal gangs. They should be thrown out by any international body, including the UN, and not given the privilege of direct negotiations with the US and other civilized nations until they permanently modify their behavior.

By making deals with terrorist states we perpetuate murder and terrorism. Hezbollah prospers and keeps the Lebanese nation under arms threat based on the generous profits of Iran hostage diplomacy, along with proceeds from smuggling narcotics, weapons and people.

Such systematic crime is deeply rooted in the DNA of the Islamic Republics, and until we deal with Tehran on this premise, we will only perpetuate this cycle of new generations of innocent victims held for ransom.

Baria Alamuddin is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster in the Middle East and the UK. She is the editor of the Media Services Syndicate and has interviewed numerous heads of state.

Responsibility: The views expressed by the writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.