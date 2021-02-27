Make MBS accountable: The world reacts to the US report Khashoggi | News by Jamal Khashoggi

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded in a new report that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by a hit Saudi team operating under the command of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

The unclassified report released on Friday confirmed the role of senior US intelligence officials who believe the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia played a role in Khashoggi’s assassination in 2018.

We appreciate that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said the Office of the Director of US National Intelligence.

Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the security and intelligence organizations of the Kingdoms, making it very difficult for Saudi officials to carry out an operation of this nature without the authorization of the Crown Prince.

The 59-year-old was a columnist for the Washington Post who had been critical of the Saudi government. He was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Saudi officials have denied that MBS played a role in the assassinations.

Here is how the world reacted to the publication of the four-page report.

Saudi Foreign Ministry:

In a statement issued by the Saudi state news agency SPA, the foreign ministry of the kingdoms said: The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the assessment in the report belonging to the leadership of the Kingdoms and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions.

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Completely Rejects the Assessment in the Report presented to the US Congress regarding the Murder of the Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.https://t.co/DGfg4OAceT#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/r5Skr7QRh1 SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) 26 February 2021

United Arab Emirates:

The UAE is defending Saudi Arabia’s position, the UAE state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The UAE Foreign Ministry expressed its confidence and support for the Saudi court rulings, which affirm the commitment of the kingdoms to enforce the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and urge all those involved in this responsible case, said WAM.

United Kingdom:

The British Foreign Office reiterated that the UK has always been clear that the killing of Jamal Khashoggis was a horrific crime.

In a statement, she said: “We called for a full, credible and transparent investigation to bring those responsible to justice and imposed sanctions on the 20 Saudis involved in the killings.”

The Secretary of State raised the issue during his visit to Riyadh last year, and we continue to raise it in our engagements with the Saudi government.

Pakistani:

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it had taken note of the US intelligence report, while also noting that the Saudi government had described Khashoggi’s assassination as a heinous crime.

The Saudi government has further underlined that it has taken all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that those responsible individuals are properly investigated, convicted and convicted and that justice is done. Pakistan recognizes Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan underlines respect for the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty and the protection and promotion of human rights by all states, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations, he added.

UN Human Rights Investigator Agnes Callamard:

In a Facebook post, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said the US should lead in securing accountability.

With the release of the US report, confirming the guilt of Saudi officials at the highest levels, the United States must now take the lead in securing responsibility for this crime and in establishing international mechanisms to prevent and punish such acts in it. the future, Callamard wrote

The U.S. government should impose sanctions against the Crown Prince, as it has done for other perpetrators who target his personal fortunes but also his international commitments, she added.

I call on the government of Saudi Arabia to find out if his remains were destroyed in the country or how and where they were destroyed. Responsible individuals are well aware of the specifics and, in the face of Saudi subconscious silence, the international community must press for full disclosure of all facts.

Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the US government to reassess its relations with Saudi Arabia.

The United States government needs to reassess and rebalance relations with Saudi Arabia, given the report’s findings, which are part of a troubling pattern of human rights abuses by the Kingdom, Pelosi said in a statement.

The United States Congress stands with President Biden in promoting transparency regarding human rights abuses and in supporting partnerships that advance our security, uphold our values, and protect our interests. We support the steps being taken by the Administration to hold Saudi Arabia accountable, including those related to Global Magnitsky and visa denials for human rights abusers.

This heinous event is an insult to the rule of law and fundamental human rights. We need to reevaluate our relationship with Saudi Arabia. We stay w / @POTUS in promoting transparency and supporting partnerships that enhance our security, uphold our values ​​and protect our interests. Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) 26 February 2021

Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff:

Democrat Congressman and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the MBS had blood on its hands.

The Biden administration needs to explore ways to secure the consequences for the brutal murder of Mr. Khashoggi to go beyond those who perform it, to the one who ordered him the crown prince himself, Schiff said.

He has blood on his hands and that blood belonged to an American resident and journalist. The president should not meet with the Crown Prince, or talk to him, and the administration should consider sanctions on assets in the Saudi Public Investment Fund he controls that have anything to do with crime.

Democratic Congressman Ilhan Omar

While she welcomed the intelligence report as an honest delayed account of the MBS brutality and illegality, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said there should be direct consequences for the Saudi Crown Prince and is planning to introduce a new bill that will require the imposition of sanctions on him.

In the coming days, I plan to introduce a bill to impose sanctions on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in this and other human rights abuses, she said in a declaration.

The United States must stand firm for human rights and human dignity throughout the world, not just when appropriate.

Democracy for the Arab World Now:

Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), the US-based rights group founded by Khashoggi, thanked the Biden administration for transparency but encouraged the imposition of sanctions on the MBS.

Thank you, Joe Biden, for the transparency regarding the murder of Jamal Khashoggis. Now we need sanctions against the responsible Saudi prince.

Group CEO Sarah Leah Whitson said in a statement: The DNIs report today confirms what we have long known to be true: Mohammed Bin Salman ordered the execution of Jamal Khashoggi.

President Biden must now fulfill his promise to hold the MBS responsible for the assassination by imposing at least the same sanctions on him as those imposed on its perpetrators and ending arms transfers to Saudi Arabia that would be controlled by an unelected, brutal killer.

She added: The publication of the DNI report is only a small part of the evidence sought by the US government in connection with Khashoggi’s assassination, including US officials at the MBS who potentially enabled a cover-up.

Hatice Cengiz:

Khashoggis fiancée Hatice Cengiz went on Twitter and posted using a hashtag. She wrote: #rejtesiforjamal.

CEO of the Washington Post:

Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan said: “Since the day this innocent journalist was brutally murdered, we have called for two important actions: to bring the facts to light and to hold those responsible accountable.

Today’s publication of the report has brought to light the facts. Now, the man who authorized this brutal murder must bear full responsibility for it.