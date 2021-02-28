Students abducted from Nigerian school 2 weeks ago released





LAGOS, Nigeria Students, teachers and relatives abducted two weeks ago from a school in northern Nigeria have been released. Students, teachers and family members were abducted on February 17 by gunmen from the Kagara Government College of Science. Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said he received 24 students, six staff and eight relatives on Saturday as they were released early in the morning. The number released varied from 42 people the governor had initially said were abducted by the attackers, indicating that some may still be missing. The discrepancy was not explained. One of the students has been hospitalized for excessive fatigue, he said, adding that the released will be checked and monitored medically for several days before being reunited with the family. Sani Bello said joint security efforts by traditional leaders and stakeholders helped secure the release. Their release was announced a day after police said gunmen had abducted 317 girls from a boarding school elsewhere in northern Nigeria, in Zamfara state. A resident said gunmen also attacked a military camp and a nearby checkpoint, not allowing soldiers to intervene in the mass kidnapping. Several large armed groups operate in Zamfara state, described by the government as bandits, and are known to snatch money and push for the release of their members from prison. Masauda Umar, 20, managed to escape from the school when the men arrived on Friday. She told the Associated Press that the bandits came to their sleeping quarters and after knocking on the front door, they hit the people who responded and made them all gather. I was walking out the door and met someone, but I went back and hid under my bed, she said. I’m afraid to go back to school because of what happened scared me, but I will go back if the government will address the insecurity. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the main goal of governments is for all school hostages to be returned safe, alive and unharmed. We will not be subjected to blackmail by thugs and criminals targeting innocent school students in anticipation of large ransom payments, he said. Let the bandits, kidnappers and terrorists not get any illusions that they are more powerful than the government. Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings over the years, most notably the mass abduction in April 2014 by the jihadist group Boko Haram of 276 girls from high school in Chibok in Borno state. More than a hundred girls are still missing. In December, 344 students were abducted from Kankara Government Scientific High School in Katsina State. They were eventually released.

