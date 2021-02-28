US owes India $ 216 billion as US debt rises to $ 29 trillion: lawmakers





We are in global competition with China all the time. They are holding a lot of debt.



The United States, the world’s largest economy, owes India $ 216 billion in debt as the country’s debt rises to a record $ 29 trillion, a U.S. lawmaker has said, warning of galloping external debt, the largest of which comes from China and Japan. In 2020, the U.S. national debt was $ 23.4 trillion, which was $ 72,309 debt per person. We will increase our debt to $ 29 trillion. This is even more debt to a citizen. There is a lot of misinformation about where the debt is going. The two main countries we owe debt to are China and Japan, not really our friends, said Congressman Alex Mooney. We are in global competition with China all the time. They are holding a lot of debt. We owe China over $ 1 trillion and we owe Japan over $ 1 trillion, the Republican senator from West Virginia said on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives as he and others opposed the latest $ 2 trillion stimulus package. In January, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to address the economic consequences of the pandemic, including direct financial assistance to the average American, support for businesses, and provide a boost to the national vaccination program. The people who are lending us the money we have to pay are not necessarily the people who have our best interest at heart. Brazil, we owe $ 258 billion. India, we owe $ 216 billion. And the list goes on about the debt owed to foreign countries, said Congressman Mooney. America’s national debt was $ 5.6 trillion in 2000. During the Obama administration, it actually doubled. Since Obama was President for eight years, we have doubled our national debt. And we are adding another one envisaged here a report completely out of debt to GDP control, he said urging his congressional colleagues to consider this national debt issue before approving the stimulus package. So I urge my colleagues to consider the future. Do not buy in government there is no money that does not take from you that you will have to pay. We need to be reasonable with these dollars, and most of that will not ease the coronavirus anyway, he said. Congressmen Mooney said things are completely out of control. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that an additional $ 104 trillion will be added by 2050. The Congressional Budget Office predicted that debt would increase by 200%. Today, as I stand here now, we owe $ 27.9 trillion in national debt … That’s actually a little over $ 84,000 owed to every American citizen here today, Mooney said. We actually borrowed $ 10,000 per person in one year. I mean, this is out of control, he said.

