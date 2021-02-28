Covid 19 coronavirus: Student attends Manukau Institute of Technology at Manukau Railway Station

The student at the center of the recent Auckland Covid-19 explosion studied on a multi-storey campus built on top of Manukau Railway Station and near the city’s main bus station.

New details on the issue help to explain why the Cabinet decided the risks of widespread infection meant the city had to go back to blocking level 3 alert for at least a week.

Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) chief executive Gus Gilmore said the 21-year-old male student who tested positive on Saturday was registered in two letters on MIT’s Manukau campus, which is “above Manukau Train Station and near the Manukau Bus Terminal.” , which is now the largest transportation hub in South Auckland “.

Other tenants in the building are Auckland Transport, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and Kayes Fletcher Walker law firm, which holds the contract as South Auckland Crown prosecutor.

Gilmore said the student lecturer and students in the classrooms were considered “close contacts” and should have been contacted by the Department of Health to be tested and self-isolated for 14 days.

The student attended classes from 13:00 to 6.30 pm on Monday, February 22, which was the first day of the term, and from 12 noon to 7.30 pm on Wednesday, February 24 and from 11:00 until 19:00 on Thursday, February 25th.

There is no indication that he visited any of the MIT gyms. The Ministry of Health says he visited a private gym, City Fitness in Papatoetoe, last Saturday, February 20 and Friday, February 26.

Manukau Campus and MIT. The digital technology student studied at level 3 and bought lunch from the Break Time café. Photo / supplied

Gilmore has not yet been advised whether any of the other 14,000 MIT students and 660 staff should be tested, but he emailed them all Saturday night advising that campuses be closed and MIT will simply switch to class online for next week.

“We are cleaning deep in those special classrooms and in most public-facing areas like elevators, stairs and railings and everywhere else we think those students may have gone to go to their classrooms,” he said.

Gilmore said he was notified of the case in a phone call from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service around 6pm on Saturday.

MIT chief executive Gus Gilmore has activated MIT’s emergency response team after a digital technology student tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / supplied

He immediately activated the MIT emergency response team, which was already on high alert.

“We have been on high alert since the Papatoetoe High School cases, given that they are in our community,” he said.

“We’ve talked to our staff and students and just saying, be prepared for another jam, get your laptop and equipment at home, so you can immediately start teaching online if you need to.”

The Herald has learned that 10 Papatoetoe High School students were in a crowd of about 150 South Auckland high school students in the main reception area of ​​the new MIT Technical Park trade facility to register at trade courses at MIT last Monday, February 22nd.

The new $ 55 million Manukau Institute of Technology park under construction last May. Photo / Folder

A spokesman said the 10 Papatoetoe students attended trade academy classes in three automotive disciplines, construction and early childhood education.

“This was after MIT was informed by the principal that they had all been isolated for the past week while the school was closed and returned negative tests for Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

“This information was communicated on Sunday evening [February 21] for all staff working with students of the craft academy.

“Three MIT staff monitor student progress these days.

“The trade academy scheme allows high school students to learn professional skills while also completing the NCEA to create a stronger path to future learning and employment. Students in the scheme come to MIT either one or two days a week. .

“Papatoetoe High School will share retest results with MIT when these become available.”

Gilmore said there was no direct link between the 10 Papatoetoe business academy students and the digital technology student, who is an older brother or sister of a Papatoetoe High School student.

Trade students attended Tech Park, a special off-road facility from the main Manukau campus, in which the digital technology student attended.

An MIT spokesman said the digital technology student’s younger brother or sister was not a student at the MIT trade academy and had not been to MIT in the past 14 days.

Gilmore said he was concerned about the lack of social distance when the first group of students of the academy of professions enrolled on Monday and moved the process out of the building from Tuesday morning.

“We set up an increased level of protection right after that [the Monday enrolments], “he said.

“We went to process our craft academy students outside the main atrium. We wanted to double assure that we had plenty of social distancing and it was important to show everyone that we were taking this really seriously.

“For the following days, we processed them outside the building. We decided on a way to greet them in a larger area.”

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said Friday that before the digital technology student came out positive, there was no need to test and isolate MIT staff and students because of the incident, though all Papatoetoe High School staff and students was asked to be tested again and isolated again after another student there tested positive last Tuesday.

“The advice given to different groups is based on an assessment of their exposure levels and potential risk,” the ministry said.

“The identification of the new case (Case I) meant that staff and students at Papatoetoe High School, who were Case A contacts on February 10, may have tested negative, but could still incubate the virus. From this staff and students were asked to be tested again and isolated for up to 14 days after their exposure in case A.

“MIT staff and students are contacts of Papatoetoe High School student contacts, so they are a lower risk group who are potentially at risk if one of the Papatoetoe High School contacts subsequently tested positive and none has come out positive so far. “

Gilmore has not yet been notified of any additional Covid-19 testing centers for MIT students and staff other than the existing testing center at the car park outside MIT’s Tara campus.

An MBIE spokeswoman said the ministry was aware of the situation and was working with the owner after the building underwent a thorough cleaning.

“Our people in Auckland are working from home, those on Avenue 25 Davies are being asked to follow the Health Department’s instructions for casual contact,” she said.