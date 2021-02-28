Media outage: why Facebook leaked the news to Australia

It was thrown as a battle between Facebook and Australia as the world’s largest social network removed all news from its platform in protest of a new law forcing it to pay publishers.

But at the heart of the drama was also a high-stakes negotiation with a well-known figure – Rupert Murdoch – according to several Facebook executives, one of whom said the news empire had tried to hold “a knife to the throat”.

Everyone is now off the doorstep. Australia has passed its own law, but with concessions giving Facebook more leeway to negotiate with publishers, including Murdoch’s News Corp, Facebook users in the country are again seeing news in their sources.

But the broader issue remains unresolved. Negotiations in Australia have set a precedent for politicians and news publishers around the world to re-evaluate their relationship with Facebook and also Google, the other company targeted before the new law.

“It simply came to our notice then [in the longer term]Josh Pasek, associate professor of communication, media and political science at the University of Michigan, said. “The point was that it was clear that there was capacity for Facebook to engage in a public service role.”

Meanwhile, Big Tech remains ambivalent about the value of news for its business. “We neither receive nor request the content for which we were asked to pay a potentially excessive price,” wrote Nick Clegg, Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs, this week.

For Facebook, concessions won in Australia have restored bargaining power with the world’s most powerful publisher, the owner of two-thirds of Australia’s news market, as well as the Times and Sun in the UK and the New York Post and Wall Street Journal in the US. among others.

Negotiations between the two sides date back to at least December 2017, when Murdoch and Robert Thomson, News Corp. chief executive, received Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and dozens of other Facebook executives at their New York headquarters for a day and a half. half a talk, a Four Seasons dinner, and a Fox News tour.

Facebook became the first Big Tech company to reach an agreement with News Corp two years later when it began making substantial payments to display its journalism on the Facebook News Tab, along with a dozen other American media outlets. Appearing together to launch the partnership, Thomson praised Zuckerberg’s “Damascene digital moment”.

However, within 18 months, the thriving relationship seems to have faded. Even when agreeing to the deal with Zuckerberg in America, News Corp was conducting a comprehensive settlement campaign in Australia, the cradle of the Murdoch empire.

In the UK as well, as Facebook last year began negotiating deals to open its own overseas news service, News Corp. developed demanding higher payments than any other publisher, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

When requests entered Facebook for payment in Australia, reaching hundreds of millions of dollars over a three-year period, according to one person involved, the social media platform decided it had no choice but to take a stand. What another executive compared to a “heist” had demonstrated how impossible the basic law was for Facebook to accept.

“Facebook would be forced to pay potentially unlimited amounts of money to multinational media conglomerates,” Clegg wrote on his blog.

The executive of One News Corp. strongly denied that the demands it made were unsustainable, noting that it had reached extensive schemes of an agreement with Facebook before the news broke and that those negotiations had been resumed.

Faced with similar pressure, Google decided to reach an agreement with News Corp., not only for Australia but globally, to try to pause the spectrum of further negotiations. Facebook, on the other hand, will eventually have to return to the table with News Corp, or repeat its move to withdraw from Australia. News Corps has publicly stated that the value of news in Australia for Google and Facebook is as much as $ 1 billion ($ 772 million) a year.

Facebook declined to comment on News Corp. negotiations.

A News Corp. spokesman said: “Mark Zuckerberg and [News Corp chief executive] Robert Thomson has had a positive and productive relationship for several years, and it continues to this day. ”

But the battle has settled other publishers and demand for payment elsewhere is likely to rise.

In a letter from Lord Rothermere published in the Financial Times, the chief executive of the Daily Mail and General Trust questioned whether Google and News Corp were now locked into an “unholy alliance” that could “cause unfair competition if not done”. its public terms. ”The Financial Times has trade agreements with both Facebook and Google.

Facebook has said it will increase its spending, pledging to pay $ 1 billion to publishers over the next three years. By comparison, he pledged the same amount to help the California housing crisis in 2019 and posted $ 85 billion in revenue in 2020.

But its core dilemma remains the same. The company insists that news is of “negligible” direct value to its business and accounts for only 4 percent of the content in its sources, and that it is the publishers who receive the benefits, with traffic flowing to their sites. “Many users say they would love to see it even less news and political content, “Said Clegg.

It has been difficult to determine the amount of news that increases engagement on Facebook platforms, although news audiences are another segment that the company can sell to its advertisers.

Big Tech’s overall approach so far has been to give money to news publishers as an exercise in public affairs, to improve reputation and avoid the threat of greater regulation.

But most of Facebook’s interactions with the news industry have disappointed publishers, from a video initiative that launched a few years ago to its decision to reduce the amount of news in its news in 2018.

“Each of the tools they have presented turned out to be almost an economic disaster and a series of broken promises,” said Emily Bell, a professor of journalism at Columbia University.

Recent events have strengthened my view that we do not have functioning digital markets

Zuckerberg himself is not sure whether he wants to support the news as a public service or not. “The whole point is, he changes his mind all the time,” said a person familiar with the chief executive’s opinion, who added that factions within the company are constantly debating its social obligations.

In the meantime, Facebook is making progress with an international release of its news tab, due to release in France, Germany and other European countries soon.

On Thursday, Facebook announced deals with small publishers Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media in Australia, while others are in negotiations.

But his progress is likely to be offset by calls for politicians in Canada, the UK and the EU to give publishers more power in their negotiations with Big Tech.

On Thursday, UK Secretary of Culture Oliver Dowden held a meeting with Clegg, during which he said he raised concerns on Facebook that the interruption of his news seemed to be coming “its last line on the public interest” and warned that “such nuclear options” should be avoided in the future. “Recent events have strengthened my view that we do not have digital markets functioning properly,” Dowden said.

“[The outcome in Australia] “It could easily encourage other countries to do the same,” Pasek said. “Countries know they will be able to reach a deal at least as good as Australia, if not better.”

He suggested that Facebook could try to get ahead of the regulation by introducing “blanket” initiatives into space, in the hope that lawmakers will no longer feel the need to act. “Goal number one [for Facebook] “is to avoid this game being played everywhere and to avoid heavy regulation.”

Additional reporting by Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and Tim Bradshaw in London