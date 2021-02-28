Nearly 2,000 kroner collected so far: the Ram temple donation campaign is over





As the donation campaign for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple ended on Saturday, authorities accompanied by the car said nearly Rs 2,000 crore has been collected from all over the country and the world. Authorities, however, confirmed that a significant amount of money is not yet to be processed and deposited in bank accounts, after which the amount will increase significantly. On Friday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had appealed that those who would not yet contribute could contact their local campaign team or office to make their donation and receive the bill or coupons soon. Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan started on January 15 on the pious day of Makar Samkranti. Team people have worked all the time in five lakh villages, towns and cities, covering about half of the country’s population. The voluntary contribution received is being deposited in the accounts of Shri Ram Janambhhomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is facilitating construction, at the local branches of the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Baroda Bank. The details of the collection with the relevant invoices or coupon numbers are also being updated on a mobile app designed specifically for this purpose, said national VHP spokesman Vinod Bansal. Speaking to Indian Express, the head of the Trust office in Ayodhya, Prakash Gupta said that now they have only an estimated amount, which is around Rs 2,000 crore. The whole counting and auditing process can take up to a month. Many checks are in the banks and there has been a three-day banking holiday starting on Friday. So a lot of money needs to be laundered. We also need to take back the remaining coupons from the volunteers and calculate this as well. Asked about the collection and counting process, Bansal said the Trust and VHP have made a very vague and transparent system. The whole thing is based on an application developed by a technical team, which is regularly monitoring this. Under this app, we have given access to the campaign leader, the technical chief and the head of the respective campaign teams. Each person has an ID and password, and every day they enter data. There is a fixed number of coupons and invoices issued to interested people and entry of each coupon and invoice must be made, Bansal said. He said there are several levels of authority starting from the head of the campaign, followed by the head of state, the head of the district, the head of the tehsil, the head of the bloc, the head of the locality and then the head of the team. All of these levels coordinate with each other and ensure transparency at every level. He added that the campaign was the largest fundraising event in the world and it continued without any shaking or dirty incidents, which is a great achievement. Last December, Secretary-General of the Trust Champat Rai said the 44-day campaign was planning to reach at least 55 crore people, 11 crore families and 5 lakh villages in every corner of the country, including states like Arunachal Pradesh. Nagaland, Andaman Nicobar and Tripura.

