Saudi Arabia says it is eavesdropping on rocket attacks on the capital





Saudi Arabia says it has captured a rocket attack on its capital launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, as well as bomb-laden drones targeting the southern province of Jizan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it had intercepted a rocket attack on its capital and drone-laden drones aimed at a southern province, the latest in a series of airstrikes blamed on Yemen’s Houthis rebels. The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Yemeni war for years announced that the Iranian alliance Houthis had fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh and three bomb-laden drones toward Jizan province, with a quarter headed for another southwestern city. and other monitored drones. No casualties or damage were initially reported. There was no immediate comment from Houthis. The attack comes amid growing tensions in the Middle East, a day after a mysterious explosion hit an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The blast renewed concerns about the safety of ships on strategic waterways that saw a wave of suspected Iranian attacks on oil tankers in 2019. Al-Ekhbariya state television broadcast footage of what appeared to be air explosions over Riyadh. Social media users also posted videos, with some showing residents shouting as they watched the fiery blast piercing the night sky, which appeared to be U.S. Patriot missile batteries eavesdropping on ballistic missiles. Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said the Houthis were trying in a systematic and deliberate way to target civilians. The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh issued a warning to Americans, urging them to remain vigilant in the event of further attacks in the future. Flight tracking websites showed a number of flights scheduled to land at Riyadh International Airport diverted or delayed in the hour after the attack. As the Yemeni war begins, Houthi missile and drone strikes against the kingdom have become commonplace, only rarely causing damage. Earlier this month Houthi struck an empty passenger plane at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Abha airport with a drone loaded with bombs, causing it to burn. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition has faced widespread international criticism of airstrikes in Yemen that have killed hundreds of civilians and hit non-military targets, including schools, hospitals and weddings. U.S. President Joe Biden announced this month that he is ending U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, including related arms sales. But he stressed that the US will continue to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against foreign attacks. Houthi invaded the Yemeni capital and most of the north of the country in 2014, forcing the government into exile and months later prompting Saudi Arabia and its allies to launch a bombing campaign. Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

