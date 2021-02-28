World News briefly Local News Stories

Connect with us

In August 2020, Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent sent to a hospital in Germany in order to provide a life-saving medical treatment. Navalny was running for elected office at the time. He started as a media agent in support of ousting the current Putin administration during the upcoming elections. While recovering from poisoning, Navalny violated the terms of his parole from an indictment in 2014 and was sentenced to prison for missing a court date. Navalny exposed corruption by accessing government accounting information by buying shares in state-owned enterprises. With his purchase came access to documents exposing the illegal transfer of state funds to offshore accounts that were later used for personal expenses including the construction of Putin’s 2 billion luxury mansion. This past week, protests in support of a change in administration met with more violence and police arrests.

Zimbabwe is adapting to climate change in recent years by creating seed banks across the country. Seed banks are actually an ancient concept, there are remnants of seed banks and their records go back to the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. Farmers can deposit crop seeds like corn or beans when the winter rains do not meet the needs of that crop and borrow another crop, more drought resistant like millet. This money-free banking system has saved the lives of its citizens from starvation, and has helped Zimbabwe rely less on providing food for its citizens. This is creating a level of self-sufficiency that allows citizens to focus on industrial development in this resource-rich country.

Over 300 high school girls have been abducted by an armed male militia from a school in Zamfara, Nigeria. They were taken to a massive forest outside the city, the forest stretches over most of the country and it is almost impossible to navigate. Zamfara residents blame young people who join the Boko Haram terrorist organization because there are no jobs or ways to make a living, so crime and rewards are their only option to provide for their families. The local government has set up roadblocks on a few forest roads to hope to stop the kidnappers from disappearing too far into the forest where they cannot be found or cross the border to another location.

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow has spoken of the murder of her husband by Saudi Arab agents ostensibly on the orders of Crown Prince Mohamad Bin Slaman. She had remained relatively hidden due to hundreds of threats against her life, with some threatening to directly mention former President Donald Trump as the director of these hostile actions. She has now said she is grateful that her husband’s murder is being taken seriously and that the impulsive young prince is no longer the one interacting with the United States, favoring his experienced father, the king.

The junta army in Myanmar has opened fire with live ammunition against unarmed protesters in Yangon city and to a lesser extent in other cities. The death toll has been rising slowly but hard to determine as the junta periodically disrupts or shuts down internet and mobile phone services in populated areas. The junta has called the protesters rebellious children but the age of the protesters seems to range from school children to their grandparents who have spent most of their lives in a military dictatorship. After a month of clashes since the abduction of democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, residents began closing their private businesses from the protest and Myanmar’s main food chain has also closed in solidarity with residents. However, the food chain is donating food to citizens with donor collectors on the site as you go to fund me from outside support parties.

