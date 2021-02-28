Govt announces the One District One Focus Production program





The government has already set a target to reach $ 60 billion in agri exports by FY22. In order to increase the export of agricultural products, the Center has identified several products under 15 broad categories, allocating one product for each of the 728 districts of the country in order to have convergence of resources under different schemes of different ministries and also helps increase farmers’ incomes. The products have been identified by the agricultural, horticultural, livestock, poultry, milk, fisheries, aquaculture, maritime sectors across the country after receiving contributions from states, Union territories and the Indian Agricultural Research Council (ICAR). These products should be promoted in a herd approach through the convergence of Indian Government schemes to increase the value of products and with the ultimate goal of increasing farmers’ incomes, said Shubha Thakur, a joint secretary at the agriculture ministry, in the letter. addressed to all the chief secretaries of state. These identified products will be supported under the PM-FME scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, which provides incentives for promoters and micro-enterprises, the letter said. The program, dubbed as One Circuit One Focus Generation (ODOFP), was announced on Saturday. It took almost nine months to draft after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his interaction with officials in May last year on ways to grow the agricultural sector, underlined the importance of developing Brand India for which agro-groups can to be promoted. The government has already set a target to reach $ 60 billion in agri exports by FY22. Under the RM 10,000-crore FME scheme, launched last year, two lakhe micro-enterprises aim to assist with loan-related subsidies over a five-year period to help establish the infrastructure and marketing of these ODOFP products. The unorganized food processing sector has almost 25 lakh units (66% located in rural areas), which contribute to 74% of total employment in the sector, while the remaining 25% work in organized industries. However, the success of the program depends on allowing entrepreneurs to purchase those products directly in each specified district. Since the implementation of the three farm laws has been banned by the Supreme Court, states can appropriately make changes to the Rules under their respective APMC Act so that entrepreneurs are allowed to buy directly from farmers, said an agriculture ministry official. , adding that there should not be any tax / prohibition on ODOFP products as they are intended for export. The Kadapa and Anantapur districts in Andhra Pradesh were identified for banana exports as part of a trade ministry plan in 2018 to develop 50 districts as export groups. However, there were difficulties in selling bananas even in the domestic market after the blockade was announced last year and finally the ministry of agriculture made arrangements to sell them in other states. On the other hand, items like non-basmati rice performed well as the country had exported more during April-September of VF21 than the quantity shipped across VF20. Do you know What is Cash Reserve Report (CRR), Finance Invoice, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? The FE Knowledge Desk explains each of them and in more detail in Financial Express Explained. Also receive BSE / NSE Live Stock Prizes, Recent Mutual Funds NAV, Best Equity Funds, Top Winners, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.

