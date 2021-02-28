



LONDONR “I Told You I Was Old” will be the epitaph on the tombstone of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the British veteran who made headlines around the world after raising millions for the UK health service during the coronavirus pandemic. Moore, whose funeral took place on Saturday, chose the words before he died at the age of 100 on Feb. 2, in a hospital in England after testing positive for Covid-19. Queen Elizabeth II, British Parliament and White House, who said he had “inspired millions through his life and actions”, all paid tribute to the World War II veteran for the news of his death earlier this month. Captain Sir Tom Moore’s coffin is held by members of the Armed Forces during his funeral service at the Bedford Crematorium on Saturday. Joe Giddens / AFP – Getty Images Dressed in a blazer and tie and displaying his World War II medals, Moore hit a chord with the British locked up last year as he walked up and down the garden of his home in Marston Moretaine, a village. small about 50 miles north of London, to raise money for the National Health Service. Initially aiming to raise just und 1,000 ($ 1,400) he would continue to raise almost 33 million ($ 46 million) With a devilish ingenuity and steely determination, he raised public spirits and was hailed as a national hero. He became a knight by Queen Elizabeth II in July. Download NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak Moore’s funeral, which he played an important role in planning, was held at Bedford Crematorium near his home. In line with Britain Covid-19 restrictions, only eight members of his immediate family attended the funeral, his two daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, his four grandchildren and son-in-law all wore face masks. Wrapped in a union flag, his coffin was held by soldiers while it was a World War II era The C-47 Dakota aircraft performed an honorary flight. Reflecting his humor, Moore’s epitaph will read, “I told you I was old,” a reference to the famous British comic Spit Milligan epitaph: “I told you I was sick.” Moore was a big fan, his family said. They have also supported a global initiative for it plant millions of trees, so that his legacy may live on. Growing up in the northern county of Yorkshire UK, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during the war. After his walking uses in the garden garnered praise, he went on to record a number one pop song and write a book. “The last year of our father’s life was nothing to be proud of. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he would only have ever dreamed of,” his daughters said after his death. Reuters contributed to this report.







