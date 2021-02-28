The situation is completely under control in Telangana





Hyderabad: The Covid-19 situation in the state of Telangana is completely under control and the state is fully prepared to open the third phase of vaccination by March 1, Secretary-General Somesh Kumar announced on Saturday Secretary of the Union Rajiv Gauba. Attending a video conference by BRKR Bhavan here hosted by Rajiv Gauba with the top secretaries of all states, Kumar said the positivity rate in Telangana was 0.43 percent. Less than 200 positive cases of Covid were reported daily by the state. Use in hospitals was also low. Kumar said the government was conducting rapid antigen tests at 1,100 sites. This has proven to be a game-changer in controlling Covid. “If someone is evaluated positive, a bag of medicine is given immediately.” Referring to the Covid vaccination machine, CS said more than 75 percent of health workers and front-line workers have been vaccinated and the state is fully prepared to open the third phase. Rajiv Gauba stressed the need to act decisively in terms of content, surveillance and large-scale vaccination, saying this would help control the growing trend in Covid cases. Health Secretary SAM Rizvi, director of public health Srinivas Rao and director of medical education Ramesh Reddy were among the officials who attended the meeting. …

