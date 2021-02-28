Post-COVID world this week: New permit to fly, first shipment of COVAX vaccine arrives in Ghana and collective trauma worldwide

The future is here: A guide to the post-COVID world 02/26/2021

Even when infection rates drop, airlines are burning cash as restrictions continue. Plus, something to add to your pre-flight checklist: the new COVID-19 travel permit.

Plans for the COVAX Facilities are underway, with the first shipment heading to Ghana.

Millions may need to retrain for new careers after COVID.

This week’s main theme: As the world faces the possibility of massive trauma, what will begin to heal?

We are living through the first mass trauma in decades, and it is probably the worst event we have ever known in our lives, The future of the BBC reports.

In addition to the more than two million lives lost, the pandemic has devastated economies, international relations, mental health and, as the narrator puts it, the sorrows of daily life.

COVID-19 has pushed young adults and adolescents to the brink of anxiety, New York Times says, citing an analysis of surveys of young patients in emergency rooms.

The effects of pandemics on the mind outweigh the anxiety and are ultimately causing trauma, explains the BBC Future article. And what separates trauma from general stress is the way we relate to events at a fundamental level of belief: Trauma is enough to tear apart how you see yourself, the world, and other people. If this happens to many people at once, the collective rift goes into massive trauma. And COVID-19 is a case of a textbook for the whole world, says the BBC.

With grim milestones in COVID-19 achieved worldwide, grief has been prevalent and the usual rites to cope with grief have been removed due to the borders of social distance. The economic impacts of the pandemic have caused their traumatic shocks as people face unemployment, bankruptcies and disrupted life plans.

Countless individual virus tragedies come together in a cumulative and reciprocal loss to which few of us are immune, reads in presentation in an interview with Debra Kaysen, a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford. Kaysen, for her part, says people are experiencing a collective stressor rather than a traumatic event, but that some people are also experiencing traumatic events caused by the pandemic.

Even then, Kaysen describes that traumatic stress is evident in people experiencing the sudden death of a loved one either once in the ICU or on the front lines of a crisis. And according to one Times Financial editorial, the pandemic has created a second epidemic of trauma between caregivers and survivors. Countries with rampant broadcasting, the paper says, face a chronic burden decades ahead of both physically and mentally. Even mild cases of COVID-19 can lead to so-called prolonged COVID, with symptoms that include shortness of breath and fatigue lasting for months. COVID-19 can have a long-term impact on the brain. We need more research, reads the title of one Washington Post part of thought.

How can the world cope with the collective trauma of the pandemic and move forward?

The story is instructive here. After the last global pandemic, the 1918 flu that claimed at least fifty million lives, media interest was told and public recognition was scarce, the BBC reports. Only one country, New Zealand, erected any kind of national memorial. Now is the time to start a national conversation about how we will grieve and commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an editorial in the news serviceStat.

A French business support plan is intriguing Europe.Paris is preparing a state guarantee plan to support 20 billion euros in equity loans, which offer investors a mix of capital and debt.Bloomberg Businessweeksays Huata, used in France in 1978 but never deployed on such a large scale, have intrigued other European governments, adds newswire. Pressure is mounting on governments to come up with more targeted measures to support business like pandemic outbreaks.

Airlines are burning through cash.Airlines could burn up to $ 95 billion in cash this year, almost double the previous estimate by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as new COVID-19 variants lead to prolonged travel cuts.Bloombergreports, citingTHERE IS IT. Even if flights return between developed economies this year, carriers could still incur $ 75 billion in costs, according to IATA.

Passport, passport and travel permit COVID-19: a new flight requirement.IATA plans to launch a COVID-19 travel passage in late March, deploying a digital system that tracks vaccine certificates and test results,Reutersreports. But the system will not be without its challenges: Governments need to start issuing digital vaccination certificates to their citizens for travel permits, IATA said.

QUOTE:Although travelers may be eager to leave, they will need resorts to open their doors to them. This does not seem very likely [in Europe] now, writes Andrea Felsted inBloomberg. But care can be overcome by economic need. Countries such as Greece, Turkey, Portugal and Spain rely heavily on international tourism and have an incentive to open their borders to travelers and keep them out of quarantine.

Governments are feeling the pressure to get employees back to work in person.“Working from home is a distraction from the new normal,” David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, told a news conference, adding that part-time work does not fit into the banking culture.BBCreports. Solomon, who was speaking at a Credit Suisse conference, has been among the most vocal business leaders urging governments to act faster to get employees back to work.Bloombergreports.

QUOTE:Not everyone has internet access, flexible working hours and cars. These things should not be obstacles to vaccination, but they are, Paul Adamson, a doctor and another in infectious diseases at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine in Los Angeles, writes in the news service Stat. [C]Urgent vaccination programs are perpetuating existing health inequalities.

COVAX is underway, first heading to Ghana.The country received the first shipment of vaccines from the World Health Organization program that aims to immunize 20 percent of the population of developing countries,The Wall Street Journalreports. Delivery of 600,000 doses of Astra Zeneca-Oxford University vaccine will be used to inoculate healthcare workers and the front line in the West African country.

