By forcing awakening standards in a Western institution like Amnesty International, the Kremlin has weakened Russian dissident Alexei Navalny as he begins nearly three years in a criminal colony near Vladimir (190 km from Moscow). Everyone understands that he is a political prisoner, isolated from Russian political life. This is the definition of prisoner of conscience, which Amnesty International has chosen to withdraw from his name.

Navalny, the main opposition figure for him Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin For better or for worse: How will US-Saudi relations go under Biden? How to rethink Russian sanctions Tucker Carlson backs CNN, claims to be ‘more destructive’ than QAnon MM VERY, was a public relations challenge for the Kremlin even before his candidacy for mayor of Moscow in 2013. Through his Anti-Corruption Fund (BFK) Fund, he has exposed the corruption and criminality of the Kremlin leadership. He barely survived the poisoning done, allegedly, by the Kremlin Federal Security Service (FSB); he returned to Moscow from treatment in Germany, only to be sentenced by a Russian kangaroo court to two years and eight months in a labor colony. To the irritation of the Kremlin, Navalny has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize from Polands Lech Walesa. Amnesty International, itself a Nobel Prize-winning organization, added Navalny to its list of Prisoners of Conscience, whose honorary list includes Nobel laureates Nelson Mandela and Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Kremlin could not afford to have a principled political prisoner in its criminal colonies, honored by Mandela by the international community. Therefore, her masterful misinformation machine in discrediting persons unfit for the regime shifted to high gears. For Navalny, a young and attractive family man with teenage children, the usual charge of pedophilia would not have stalled. Instead, the Kremlin starred in Amnesty International as a writer place it

The Kremlin attacked Navalny for racist anti-migrant statements he supposedly did it a decade or so ago. The attack was covered mainly through foreign journalists accompanied by RT an international news and TV network run by the Kremlin in various countries

As the Kremlin’s anti-Navalny campaign heated up, news began circulating claiming that, in the late 1920s and early 1930s, Navalny had a leading role in a nationalist party and claimed to make anti-immigrant statements. from the Caucasus.

Faced with such rumors, Amnesty International withdrew behind closed doors to decide what to do with its last prisoner of conscience. it concluded that the inflexible statements made at least a decade ago by Navalny reached the threshold of hate advocacy. The internal review concluded that Amnesty International would continue the active campaign for Navalny’s release but would no longer refer to him as a prisoner of conscience. Russian propagandists had their opening.

Immediately after these internal meetings, Amnesty International discussions were leaked for the press and more than 100 Russian media threw the idea that Navalny was no longer considered a prisoner of conscience; similar headlines in the western media followed.

Realizing that it had played into the hands of Moscow, Amnesty International issued a confusing, torturous apology entitled Amnesty International on 25 February. statement in Alexei Navalny:

After careful consideration, we came to the conclusion that we had made a mistake in our determination (that Navalny is a prisoner of conscience). In making this determination, we had focused only on the circumstances surrounding Navalnysunjustarrest and the arrest, and giving insufficient weight to some of his previous comments, which, as Amnesty says, has not been publicly waived. We concluded that some of these reached the threshold of hate advocacy, contrary to our definition of a POC (prisoner of conscience) and made an internal decision not to use the term in future Reports that Amnesty’s decision was influenced from the slander campaign of the Russian states against Navalny are untrue.

Taken at face value, the Amnesty International statement states that, in order to be considered a prisoner of conscience, the prisoner must be subject to unjust arrest and detention AND have a clean record of current and past violations. of awakening in the choice of words and deeds.

Amnesty International claims Navalny never publicly renounced his racist language can be easily disseminated. In an interview with Sergei Guriev on Gurievs YouTube channel, Navalny expanded its electoral platform which rejects hate speech, affirms its commitment to gender and ethnic equality, and promotes diversity and inclusion. For Russia’s protracted policy, the Navalny platform is an extraordinary exercise in protecting minorities who enjoy little protection in Russia.

Although Amnesty International said it would still work for Navalny’s release, the Kremlin has already won the public relations battle.

“One of the most prominent international human rights organizations has, in fact, labeled Navalny a fanatic, a hater, an advocate of sum violence, a punishable person who does not deserve the title of prisoner of conscience.”

Russia Putin is one of the least intelligent nations in the world. Migrants have few rights; the LGBQT community has little legal protection; critics of Stalin’s atrocities must keep their tongues. This does not stop Russian information technologists from marching on the power of Western awakening. If America’s founding fathers can be declared unworthy of respect and praise, the awakening paves the way for the discrediting of any political figure, domestic or foreign, by Russia’s disinformation specialists.

Consider the irony of the elongated Kremlin holding the feet of Western institutions in the blazing fire.

As a result, Amnesty International fell victim to the Kremlin slander campaign as well as, perhaps, Navalny’s chances of a Nobel Peace Prize. Putin could hardly have asked for anything more.

NOTE: This post has been updated from the original to correct the location of the criminal colony for which Navalny was convicted.

Paul RoderickGregory is emitus professor of economics atUniversity of Houston,a researcher atHoover Institute at Stanford Universityand a scholar in GermanInstitute for Economic Research. Follow him on Twitter@PaulR_Gregory.