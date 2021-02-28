Anti-maskers and counter-protesters face off in Calgary town hall

28 February 202131 minutes ago3 minutes reading5 Comments
The duel demonstrations took place Saturday afternoon, a week after a similar rally in Edmonton where hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters gathered at the legislature grounds.
Anti-racism protesters called for white supremacy as leaders of the anti-mask movement held tiki torches in front of Calgary City Hall, recalling some of a deadly 2017 white nationalist torch rally in Charlottesville, Va.
There were about 150 anti-racism demonstrators who went to the town hall to protest about 500 anti-masked people who gathered in the Walk for Freedom march. Calgary police arrived shortly before the two crowds could clash, splitting protests with a bike lane on the sidewalk between the town hall and Macleod Trail SE
A counter-protest poster said they were standing up against white supremacy, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia and transphobia, in addition to law enforcement and government officials allowing hatred to march our streets.
Defenders of anti-racism were seen holding signs they read when you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression and without torches in my streets.
On the other hand, people were seen with Donald Trump flags and reading signs unmasking the truth, facts about fear and government support in your compliance.
A handful of these protesters were seen wearing jackets embellished with Canadian Crusader patches. This group supports Canadian values and has expressed Islamophobic views.
Protester Everline Aboka said she attended to speak out against white supremacists and anti-government protesters who are trying to divide Calgary.
I am a diversity and inclusion workshop trainer in Calgary, so my role in this community is to bring people together using empathy. It is not an easy job. I am here to defend the work I am doing in this city to bring people together, Aboka said.
She said freedom marchers are against everything, including public health orders, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and racist and sexually diverse communities.
Symbols like torches are meant to make people of color feel scared and unwanted.
For Calgars who are sad, angry and scared of this open display of hatred, I stand with you.
We will not stop together building a more inclusive city.
They are holding a Trump flag. Trump is the face of racism. Trump loves no one but Trump and people like him, Aboka said. I know what they are.
Attendees at the freedom march said they were there to protest against compulsory camouflage, implemented in an effort to curb COVID-19 and blockade measures.
One attendee said he did not believe the masked men were racist.
He said they are only protesting the blockade.
They have been told it is racist because people who want to silence us know that this is the best way. They want people to feel guilty about coming to demonstrate, said Kurtis, who only gave his first name. They want to stop people who would otherwise be willing to come out. They want to scare them.
He said COVID-19 is not an emergency and he would know if it was, referring to the Ebola virus.
When you have a current emergency, you do not need to tell people.
Some present at the freedom rally, led, in part, by controversial street preacher Artur Pawlowski, who has been fined many times for disobeying public health orders holding torches lit.
Please read our full statement regarding the protest that took place today at # yyc. As an organization, we are committed to our efforts toward anti-racism. pic.twitter.com/I2QbVizhxD
In a statement posted on social media Saturday evening, Calgary police said the service does not approve of displaying hateful images, but should also consider the thresholds set by the Penal Code in connection with allegations of incitement to hatred. .
We have had officers at the gathering of evidence of the event and we will liaise with the Crown Prosecutions in the coming days, reading part of the statement.
Police also said the officers were focused on respecting the freedoms protected by the Charter and keeping everyone safe given the convergence of groups from different opposing faiths.
Promotional materials for that event included images from a white nationalist torch rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, where right-wing alt-right and neo-Nazi groups demonstrated in support of white nationalism. One person was killed and 19 others were injured when a car crashed into a crowd of protesters.
In response to the Edmonton protest, Prime Minister Jason Kenney told Postmedia that hate groups, such as the Odin Soldiers and the Urban Infidels, should be punished.
He called on people who express opposition to public health measures to break away from extremists who trade hatred and disunity.
