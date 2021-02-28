Internet disruption reported in southeastern Iran amid unrest | World News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Poor Iranians in the southeast experienced extensive internet service outages over the past week, internet experts said on Saturday, as riots swept the remote province after fatal shootings at the border.
Several rights groups reported in a joint statement that authorities shut down the mobile data network in the obscure province of Sistan and Baluchestan, calling the outages a visible tool to hide governments cracking down on violent protests crashing into the area.
Interference reports online come as Iranian authorities and semi-official news agencies increasingly acknowledge the unrest challenging local authorities in the southeast a highly sensitive issue in a country seeking to suppress all signs of political dissent.
For three days starting Wednesday, the government shut down the mobile data network across Sistan and Baluchestan, where 96% of the population accesses the internet only through their phones, rights groups said, damaging the main means of communication. Residents reported a resumption of internet access early Saturday.
This is Iran’s traditional response to any kind of protest, Amir Rashidi of the Miaan Group, a human rights organization focusing on digital security in the Middle East, told The Associated Press on Saturday. Shutting down the internet to block news and photos from coming out makes (the authorities) feel more comfortable opening fire.
The week went through a series of escalating confrontations between police and protesters. Crowds of light weapons and grenade launchers descended on Thursday at the Kurin checkpoint near Iran’s border with Pakistan, Abouzar Mehdi Nakhaie, governor of Zahedan, the provincial capital, said in comments made by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency. Violence killed a police officer, he added.
Earlier this week, protesters attacked the district governors’ office and attacked two police stations in the city of Saravan, angry over the shooting of fuel smugglers trying to cross back into Iran from Pakistan on Monday. Border shootings and subsequent clashes killed at least two people, the government said. Many area rights activists reported higher death rates without providing evidence.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh vowed on Friday to investigate the deaths. Officials insisted calm had returned to the streets.
The Iranian government has previously cut off internet access and cell phone service in tense times. In the fall of 2019, for example, Iran imposed an internet shutdown nearly nationwide as anti-government protests triggered by rising fuel prices swept the capital Tehran and other cities. Hundreds were killed in repression across the country.
NetBlocks, which monitors Internet access worldwide, called the disruption reports credible but could not provide verification.
Since the authorities targeted the mobile network and not the landline, the disruption would not appear in the regular network data, said Mahsa Alimardani, a researcher in Article 19, an international organization that fights censorship. The area already suffered from insecure internet connections.
“This targeted closure was very deliberate because they knew the reality of this province, where people are poor and use cheap phones compared to computers,” Alimardani said.
Sistan and Baluchestan is one of the most volatile and least developed parts of Iran. The relationship between its predominantly Sunni residents and the Iranian Shiite theocracy has been long. A low-level violent uprising in Sistan and Baluchestan includes several militant groups, including those seeking more autonomy for the region.
The area also lies on a major drug and gasoline trafficking route, which is heavily subsidized in Iran and a major source of income for smugglers.