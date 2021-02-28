International
Protesters against the coup gather in Myanmar after hundreds were arrested
(Reuters) – Opponents of military rule in Myanmar rallied again on Sunday a day after security forces launched their biggest crackdown, arresting hundreds of people and shooting and wounding at least one.
State television reported that the UN Myanmar envoy to Myanmar was fired for treason after he urged the United Nations to use any means necessary to overthrow the February 1 coup that toppled elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
He vowed to fight further.
“I decided to fight again for as long as I could,” Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters in New York.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military took power and arrested Suu Kyi and most of her party leadership, claiming fraud in the November election, her party won in a mess.
The coup, which blocked Myanmar’s progress towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets and received sentences from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.
People searched the hardware stores Saturday for helmets and items they could use for masks and shields, showed social media posts, labeled Burma #iwillbeonthestreet.
Police were on the road back to power in a main protest site in the city of Yangon early on Sunday as hundreds of protesters, many wearing protective clothing, began to gather, a witness said.
The day before they saw riots in towns and cities across the country as police moved in force to quell the protests, firing tear gas, firing stun grenades and firing guns into the air.
Uniformed police officers and plainclothes security men shot several people with sticks, witnesses said.
State television MRTV said more than 470 people had been arrested. It said police had issued warnings before using dizzying grenades to disperse people.
Several journalists were among those arrested, organizations and their media colleagues said.
Fear of INSTIL
Youth activist Esther Ze Naw said people were struggling to overcome the fear of the army with which they had lived so long.
This fear will only increase if we continue to live with it and the people who are creating fear know this. Obviously it is clear that they are trying to instill fear in us by making us run and hide, she said.
We cannot accept it.
A woman was shot and injured in the central city of Monwya, 7Day News and an emergency worker said. 7Day and two other media organizations had previously reported that she had been killed.
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has said authorities have used minimal force. However, at least three protesters were killed during the riots. The military said a policeman was killed in the riots.
Saturday’s violence came after Myanmar Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the Suu Kyis government and called for help to end the coup.
MRTV television said he was fired in accordance with civil service rules because he had betrayed the country and abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador.
However, the United Nations has not formally recognized the junta as the new Myanmar government.
UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he was overwhelmed by the ambassadors’ bold action, adding on Twitter, “It’s time for the world to respond to that bold call to action.”
Myanmar generals have traditionally given up diplomatic pressure. They have promised to hold a new election but have not set a date.
Suu Kyis party and supporters said the November vote result should be respected.
Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during military rule. She faces charges of illegally importing six hand-held radios and violating a law on natural disasters by violating coronavirus virus protocols.
The next hearing in her case is scheduled for Monday.
Reporting by Reuters staff; Written by Robert Birsel; Edited by Daniel Wallis and Christopher Cushing
