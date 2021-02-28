Bond investors around the world ‘face a bleak future’

TipRanks

2 strong buy shares with 7% dividend yield

You can get strong hits by trying to follow market fluctuations these days. The volatility rules for now as investors pull from Big Tech a move that is pushing overall markets down. The bearish feeling comes as the new number of COVID issues is falling, along with weekly unemployment claims. Both are positive news bites for the economy and will help justify increased economic openness. At the same time, a COVID easing package of Congress working its way through the legislative process promises an increase in consumer spending and combined with a recent rise in oil prices, makes market watchers think about inflation. . The result: The US Treasury 10-year bond has achieved a yield of 1.48%, a one-year high. So investor money is being withdrawn from stocks and going towards bonds. In general, it is a situation created for defensive reserves. High-yield games are getting a lot of love from stock analysts on Wall Streets and are showing high upside potential as investors head towards them. These are the shares that fill a portfolio, providing a cash flow capable of offsetting the low stock valuation. Using the TipRanks database, we found two dividend games that yield just over 7%. If that’s not enough, all three received enough support from Wall Street analysts to win a Strong Buy consensus rating. Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) The financial sector is often a source of high-yield dividend stock, so it makes sense to look there. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is, as its name suggests, a player in the credit industry, where it is a provider of equity financing and credit for small to medium-sized market enterprises. These small and medium-sized enterprises are the traditional engine of America’s business sector, providing most of all the jobs created, and specialized finance companies like Sixth Street are essential to their success. Over the past year, two trends have been clear in Six Roads performance. First, the company showed a huge drop in profits when the krone hit, followed by a strong rebound to 2Q20, with the EPS figure since then back in line with historical norms. And second, the stock price has regained value slowly but steadily since it reached its end at the end of last March. A quick glance at the numbers shows this. TSLX showed a loss of earnings in Q1 last year, but 79 cents per share reported in Q4, although falling 34% in succession, were still up 41% year-on-year. The stock has also regained its share price, rising 112% from its panic harvest. Shares in Sixth Street saw a momentary rise earlier this month when it announced Q4 results, along with its latest dividend statement. The company’s earnings and revenue met expectations, and management declared a 41 percent common stock base dividend, along with a separate $ 1.25 dividend. Sixth Street has a history of using special dividends to supplement the base payment. At the current key rate, the dividend yields a strong 7.5%. Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd is impressed with the overall performance of the Six Roads, but especially likes the dividend potential here. He writes, With its recurring supplements, a large special profit and over-profit dividend base, we believe that TSLX is positioned aptly to perform in a market where it is increasingly difficult to find rates Dodd TSLX yields an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and its $ 23.50 price target suggests room for 8% stock growth in the next year. (To view Dodds history, click here) Overall, it is clear that Wall Street agrees with Dodd on the quality of Six Roads, the stocks have 5 recent reviews recorded and all are to buy, making the rating of the Strong Buy consensus unanimously. The stock has a price of $ 21.67 and their recent valuation has left room for only 6% raised below the average price target of $ 23. (See TSLX stock analysis at TipRanks) Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Next is Barings BDC, a business development corporation. Like Sixth Street, Barings provides financial services to medium-sized enterprises. Barrier services include access to capital as well as asset management, and the company invests in debt, equity and fixed income assets. The company boasted a $ 1.12 billion investment portfolio at the end of 3Q20, the last quarter reported. This last quarter also reported saw Barings beat expectations for profits. EPS by 17 percent increased by 21% continuously. Net assets from operations rose to 90 cents per share, a huge gain from the 10 cents reported on the same metric a year ago. The company also showed $ 7.1 million in cash at the end of T3. Along with his secure financial situation, Barings has seen its share of regaining lost value when the coronavirus was first hit. The stock hit a low on March 18 last year; since then, the shares have returned 91%. That was all Q3. In Q4, Barings completed a merger with MVC Capital. The share agreement will leave Barings shareholders owning 73.4% of the combined entity (which will use the name Barings), while MVC shareholders will own the remaining 26.6%. Expanded Barings is expected to show $ 1.5 billion in assets under management; the 4Q20 report, expected in march, will provide details. The dividend of barings reflects the steady growth of the enterprise. In the past two years, management has maintained the quarterly dividend payment increase, from 3 cents per share to the 19 cents declared earlier this month for payments in March. At 19 cents per share, the dividend yields 7.8%. In his note on shares for Compass Point, analyst Casey Alexander showed his clear approval of the dividend announcement: The BBDC warned the expected 4Q20 NII of $ 0.19 per share versus our $ 0.16 estimate and consensus estimates of 0 , $ 17. This was clearly driven by the improved power of profits on the Barings platform Moreover, Alexander sees the company making steady business profits, even without counting the merger of MVC, writing, In addition to assets acquired by MVC Capital, BBDC started 528 million dollars new investment commitments during the quarter. These commitments were distributed to 24 new borrowers and 17 existing borrowers. Alexanders’ optimistic comments are complimented by a Stock Purchase rating, and its $ 10.25 price target means a 5% increase over the next 12 months. (To view Alexanders record, click here) This is another action by Strong analyst’s consensus assessment based on a unanimous view; the last three reviews are on the Purchase side. Shares of BBDCs traded for $ 9.66, and the average price target of $ 11 suggests a 13% increase over the year. (See BBDC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for trading dividend shares in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Stocks Best to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all of TipRanks equity knowledge. Responsibility: The views expressed in this article are those of the analysts presented. The content is intended for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your analysis before making any investment.