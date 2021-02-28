Myanmar’s ambassador to UN fired after anti-coup speech as army intensifies crackdown on protesters





State television MRTV reported Kyaw Moe Tun’s departure on Saturday evening local time, saying he had “abused the power and responsibilities of a permanent ambassador” and that he was “betraying the country”.

Speaking to Reuters after being fired, Kyaw Moe Tun said he “decided to fight again as long as I could”. The announcement came as the military intensified its crackdown on anti-coup protesters on Saturday.

Myanmar has seen 21 days in a row of protests since the country’s military took power in a coup on February 1, ousting the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been arrested along with other leaders. government including President Win Myint.

Addressing the assembly in New York on Friday, Kyaw Moe Tun challenged military rulers now in control of the country and urged the UN Security Council and the world to use “every means necessary” to rescue the people of Myanmar and seek military action. before liability.

“We need further possible action by the international community to end the coup immediately, to stop the oppression of innocent people, to restore state power to the people and to restore democracy,” he said. . Kyaw Moe Tun said he was delivering the speech on behalf of Suu Kyi’s government, which won a landslide victory in the Nov. 8 election. In a protest show, the ambassador also released three “Hunger Games” finger greetings used by protesters on the streets of Myanmar and endorsed by recent protests in neighboring Thailand. The diplomat received a rare applause from his UN colleagues at the end of the speech. The new US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, praised the envoy’s “bold” remarks. “The United States continues to strongly condemn the military coup in Myanmar,” she told the assembly on Friday. “And we condemn the brutal killing of security forces against unarmed people.” Thomas-Greenfield added that the US “will continue to provide humanitarian rescue assistance, including to Rohingya and other vulnerable populations in Chin, Kachin, Rakhine and Shan states.” “The world should applaud the bravery of Representative Kyaw Moe Tun for making such a strong statement on behalf of the people of Myanmar, not of the illegal military junta,” Akila Radhakrishnan, president of the Global Justice Center, said on Friday. “The international community must support the will of the people of Myanmar by recognizing the CRPH and refusing to legitimize, normalize or cooperate with the military government.” The army continued its crackdown on anti-coup protesters on Saturday with hundreds reportedly arrested, including journalists. The activist group, the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners (AAPP), said that in towns and cities across the country, security forces fired tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannon and fired their weapons into the air to disperse protesters. A woman is said to have been shot and injured in the central city of Monywa, according to Reuters, citing local media and an emergency worker. In the larger city of Yangon, police opened tear gas and hurled tear gas to disperse a group of protesters representing various ethnic groups in Myanmar. Protesters were chanting insults at police before the riots, a witness told CNN. When the group dispersed, police pursued the entire neighborhood. In a village on the outskirts of the capital Naypyidaw, riot police used tear gas grenades and fired rubber bullets into the air to disperse hundreds of protesters. The AAPP said that since Saturday, it has documented 854 people who have been arrested, charged or convicted since the February 1 coup. The group noted, however, that “hundreds of people” were arrested in Yangon and other places on Saturday.

CNN contributors Hamdi Alkhshali, Kristina Sgueglia and Zamira Rahim contributed.

