Sudan, COVID-19 vaccine and policy updates

Sudan devalues ​​the currency

Wednesday, Sudan’s central bank rapidly devalued its currency turn to foreign donors and facilitate debt relief. After tying the 55 Sudanese pound to the US dollar for the past year, the pound was trading late Thursday at 375 pounds to the dollar. The devaluation, which speculators had been waiting for for several months now, was delayed due to volatile prices and complications surrounding the political transition.

Sudan became eligible for financial assistance from multilateral organizations late last year when the United States removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism. Sudanese officials hope the devaluation will satisfy International Monetary Fund demands that could ease Sudan’s roughly $ 60 billion in foreign debt. In addition, Foreign Minister Jibril Ibrahim told reporters that government hopes devaluation will attract additional remittance flows and foreign investment once the exchange rate has stabilized. Ibrahimi also said that non-essential imports were restricted before devaluation to avoid confusion.

Economists offered differing views on the devaluation. Sudan-based economist Abubakr Omer assumed it was a positive policy because it will allow Sudan to mobilize capital to exploit its abundant natural resources. Others, such as Waleed Alnoor, are concerned that Devaluation can have a severe impact on residents whose savings are denominated in Sudanese pounds rather than in a foreign currency, which constitutes a majority of savers in the country.

Financing of Americas COVID-19 vaccines

On Wednesday, the South African Treasury unveiled its 2021 budget in parliament, revealing the nation is estimating whether it will spend up to $ 1.33 billion over the next three years to get enough doses to vaccinate a majority of its population, leaving policymakers with the difficult trade-off between fiscal health and physical health. Explained by a Treasury spokesman this week: On the one hand is a raging pandemic on the other is a weak economy, with mass unemployment, which is burdened by sick state-owned enterprises, the highest budget deficit in our history and rapidly growing public debt. Yield value of bonds and bonds was collected after the budget proposal.

Following the acquisition of 300 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, The African Union has emerged as one of the largest buyers of vaccines in the world. The Sputnik V vaccine has a cost, however: At $ 9.75 per dose, Sputnik V is more expensive than many other vaccines on the market, including Oxford / AstraZeneca ($ 3), Novavax ($ 3) and BioNTech / Pfizer ($ 6.75). The Modernas vaccine alone, which costs between $ 32 and $ 37, is significantly more expensive than Sputnik V.

Bobby Wine admits, the Nigers election is over and Somalia remains on the bloc

This week, Ugandan opposition leader Bobby Wine withdrew his court case challenging the results of the country’s presidential election, claiming the bias of the Ugandan Supreme Court, lack of independence and predisposition towards the current President Yoweri Museveni. Wine, who was under house arrest not long after the election, had asked the court to disrupt the election for several reasons, specifically mentioning the widespread use of violence by the country’s security forces against opposition supporters. Human Rights Watch characterized the election season as plagued by violence and human rights abuses, including an internet outage during voting and a persistent restriction on social media. Rejecting the allegations, President Ugandan Museveni called the election the most fraud-free since the country’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1962.

second round, runoff presidential election in Niger ended this week with the country’s ruling party candidate, Mohamed Bazoum, winning 55.75 per cent of the vote to defeat former President Mahamane Ousmane. None of the candidates in the Nigers presidential election managed to secure a majority in the initial presidential election held in December 2020, resulting in a run-off between the two best candidates this month. The Nigerian election is historic for the Sahel nation, as it heralds the first transition from one democratically elected president to another. Although it was not corroborated by the evidence, Ousmane alleges that the election was corrupted by widespread fraud, particularly citing threats against voters and theft and ballot box stuffing.

Originally scheduled for December 2020, Somalia’s presidential election remains delayed. Elections were scheduled for February 8, 2021, but protracted negotiations between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and the Somali Federal Government with an alliance of opposition parties and the Federal Member States have been unable to agree on steps forward. The opposition party has accused the president of packing supporters in legislative positions that, due to the country’s indirect electoral system, will elect the next president. As a result, the opposition remains adamant in rejecting the presidents’ offer for a second term.

