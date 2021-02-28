LIVE: Voting is taking place for Delhi MCD polls in five municipal neighborhoods





will run the second ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2021 on Sunday at 11:00. “Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter

on Saturday. On February 15, the Prime Minister

had invited locals to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.

The scene is set for the number of boats in five municipal neighborhoods in Delhi on Sunday with the three main contenders – Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress – drawing confidence to emerge victorious. The polls are being seen as semi-final ahead of the civil elections for 272 departments of the three municipal corporations in early 2022. Meanwhile, voting for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will take place today, while the vote count will be held on March 2nd. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi from today to participate in various party programs and to meet with BJP and MLA MPs as well. BJP Senior Leader and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will chair public polls on Sunday in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry related to the polls. Party leaders said Shah would hold organizational meetings at both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Stay tuned for LIVE updates for the latest news







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos