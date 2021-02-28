New Zealand’s Auckland begins its second blockade of COVID-19 this month





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Exactly one year after New Zealand registered its first case of coronavirus, the country’s largest city, Auckland, woke up on Sunday in a second blockade this month as health authorities try to curb a group of the most sticky variant of MB. Photograph Photograph: A rainbow appears on the Auckland skyline featuring the Sky Tower in New Zealand, July 8, 2017. REUTERS / Jason Reed / File Photo The seven-day blockade of the nearly 2 million-strong city, announced late Saturday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was prompted by the case of a person who had been contagious for a week but had not been in isolation. It is more than likely that there will be additional cases in the community, Ardern said at a televised press conference, although there were no new cases recorded on Sunday. The shutdown follows a three-day stay-at-home order in mid-February following a local screening of the UK variant of the new COVID-19-causing coronavirus. There are now about 14 group-related cases. Despite our best efforts to date, recent cases have gone to work when they should not, Ardern said. Opposition leader Judith Collins called for tougher punishments for those who do not follow public health advice about isolation. No one wants to close and get stuck, Collins said in a statement. The new connection, with Level 3 restrictions, allows people to leave home only for shopping and essential work. Public places will remain closed. Restrictions in the rest of the country will be tightened at Level 2, including limits on public gatherings. The move has complicated some high-profile sporting events planned in Auckland. The organizers of the American Cup yacht race said on Sunday the face-to-face final between Italy and New Zealand that would start on March 6 was postponed to at least March 10. The fourth game of New Zealand Twenty20 International Cricket has been moved to Wellington where it will be played behind closed doors on Friday. Some social media users from all over the world expressed concern over the strong backlash that would close a big city for a single case, with a Twitter user writing, They are crazy. However, the rapid public health measures often implemented over the past year, combined with aggressive tracking of contacts and border closures have been praised to make New Zealand very successful in keeping the coronavirus pandemic from spreading. New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, has recorded just over 2,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic and 26 deaths. Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Edited by Leslie Adler and William Mallard

