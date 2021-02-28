Why did Japan take so long to start Covid-19 vaccinations, even with the Olympics approaching?

with Olympic Games to be launched in Tokyo in July, Japan had every reason to move quickly to adopt a Covid-19 vaccine and start inoculations.

But the country just started inoculating its population of 126 million with Pfizer-BioNTech photos last week, more than two months after the vaccine is spread other large countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

The U.S. has administered more than 68 million doses since its vaccination program began in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Japan, only about 18,000 doses have been administered, according to the Japanese government.

The workload in Japan is not as high as in the US or the UK, but in recent months health system has been overwhelmed by the worst wave of infections since the pandemic began last year, with hundreds of new cases still reported daily. And Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to reduce infections before Japan welcomes the world to the Summer Olympics.

Like the US, Japan is using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as part of its program. However, it took Japanese regulators two more months to approve its use.

The government says it has been deliberately cautious. After a series of vaccine scandals spanning 50 years ago, Japan has one of the lowest levels of vaccine trust in the world – so profiting from a skeptical public is essential.

However, the decision to move slowly has been criticized by some medical professionals, including Drs. Kenji Shibuya, a professor at King’s College London, who says Japan’s delayed postponement and lack of vaccination strategy will ultimately cost lives.

Careful approval process

Pfizer-BioNTech conducted extensive Phase 3 clinical trials of their vaccine over several months at the end of last year around 150 clinical trials sites in the US, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

On November 19, companies announced that the vaccine was being shown 95% efficiency in the prevention of Covid-19 infections. Two weeks later, The United Kingdom became the first western country approve the vaccine for emergency use, followed by the US on December 11th.

On December 31, World Health Organization (WHO) also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use.

Japan’s approval came six weeks later, on February 14, after a smaller in-country test with 160 participants showed results in line with international trials. By Japanese standards, approval came quickly – normally the process can take from one to two years. But critics say the delay cost the government valuable time.

“With a sample size of 160 people, it gives you no scientific evidence on the effectiveness or safety (of a vaccine),” said Shibuya, of King’s College.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of distributing coronavirus vaccines in Japan, said the country’s clinical trial was conducted to build public confidence in the program.

“I think it is more important for the Japanese government to show the Japanese people that we have done everything possible to test the efficacy and safety of the vaccine – to encourage the Japanese people to get the vaccine,” Kono said. “At the end of the day, we could have started slower, but we thought it would be more effective.”

Scandal and skepticism

According to a study published in the medical journal Lancet reflecting vaccine confidence in 149 countries between 2015 and 2019, less than 30% of people in Japan strongly agreed that vaccines were safe, relevant and effective – compared to 50% in the US

Vaccine resistance in Japan dates back to the 1970s when two babies died within 24 hours after receiving the combined vaccination of diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. The vaccine was temporarily suspended, but confidence had already been shaken. For several years, infant vaccination rates fell, leading to an increase in cases of whooping cough.

In the late 1980s, there was another fear with the introduction of a vaccine produced in Japan, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Early versions of the vaccine were associated with aseptic meningitis, or swelling of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord. The problem was traced back to the MMR vaccine mumps component, which led to litigation and severe payment damages.

The National Institutes of Health discontinued the combined goal in 1993 and replaced it with individual vaccines.

Following the MMR scandal, Shibuya says the Japanese government became “aware of the risk” and its national vaccination program became voluntary.

Dr. Yuho Horikoshi, an expert on infectious diseases, says the lawsuits led to a “vaccination gap” where no vaccine was approved in Japan for about 15 years.

Most recently, in 2013, Japan added the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to its national program to protect girls from the sexually transmitted virus, which is known to cause cervical cancer. However, videos of girls suspected of suffering negative reactions began circulating on YouTube, leading the government to remove it from the national schedule.

Vaccine Reaction Review Commission investigated the incidents and found no evidence to suggest a causal link between adverse events and the HPV vaccine. But reports and the withdrawal of the vaccine from the Japanese government’s program caused a sharp drop in the number of girls being vaccinated – by more than 70% in 2010 so far less than 1%.

This low rate can result in almost 11,000 preventable deaths from cervical cancer in Japan over the next 50 years, according to a study in The Lancet.

WHO recommends vaccinating girls between the ages of nine and 14 to prevent cervical cancer, which kills 311,000 women all over the world every year. According to a study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, rates of cervical cancer in England are falling due to the vaccine. And Australia is on track eliminate cervical cancer by 2028, according to another recent study, also because of the vaccine.

Professor Shoji Tsuchida, a social psychology expert from Kansai University, says that despite the resistance to Japan’s vaccines, there is no widespread “anti-vaccine” movement in the country.

“Most people who do not want to get vaccinated are afraid of possible side effects, and not a believer in (what they consider) ‘false’ science,” Tsuchida said. “Past vaccination cases of the past in Japan, especially the HPV case, are mainly affecting the minds of these people.”

Attempts to secure a skeptical public

Japan’s resistance to vaccinations poses a problem for the government when it comes to using the coronavirus vaccine.

The first Covid-19 vaccines in Japan are being given to 3.7 million first-line health workers, with the goal of vaccinating the elderly in April.

The Japanese government has asked half of the first round of doctors and nurses to keep an “observation diary” to monitor any side effects for seven weeks after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

Although the spread of vaccines is now taking place, the medical community remains concerned about vaccine resistance. This has prompted a group of doctors, including New York-based Yuji Yamada, to launch a promotional campaign encouraging people in Japan to take Covid-19 pictures – and they are using a cartoon dog to make it.

Equipped with a white doctor coat, the Corowa-kun is a Shiba Inu-inspired chatbot tasked with providing a skeptical public by answering questions about the vaccine. The name Corowa-kun comes from the Japanese words for “coronavirus” and “vaccine”.

So far, more than 55,000 people have registered with the app – 70% of them women – said its creators. According to Yamada, Japanese media initially reported on the possible side effects of the vaccine. “These may have been incentives for women who tend to think about vaccine risk more seriously and therefore women have used (the app) more,” he said.

Vaccination Minister Kono has thrown his support after the application, but the government has not yet announced its public messages.

In building the Olympics, Shibuya says the government should focus on advocating to the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, important and essential. He says the government should do more to suppress the virus.

“Press, press and press to eliminate community transmission – otherwise Japan will repeat the state of emergency again and again, given a very slow distribution of vaccines,” Shibuya said.

“Their basic motivation and impetus is to rebuild the economy. “If they really want to hold the Olympics, they really have to suppress the broadcast, so there is potentially almost zero.”