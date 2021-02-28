The first song of AstraZeneca until the end of March | Local News

Trinidad and Tobago will receive 100,800 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax structure of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday that this first installment has been approved and confirmed and is expected to arrive at the end of March.
Deyalsingh said the vaccines cost about $ 4 each and, along with transportation, insurance and related fees, will cost about $ 504,000.
However, he said T&T would not support the entire bill as it would be partially funded through a $ 160,838 Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) grant.
This means that the Government, and in turn the taxpayer, will pay for the first installment of 100,800 vaccines US $ 343,162.
Deyalsingh said the government is now awaiting an assessment set by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) which is expected some time this week.
Once the vaccines are received, the Ministry will continue to inoculate health workers.
Deyalsingh said there are approximately 5,000 health workers at the front in all five regional health authorities.
Nine hundred and ninety-one have already been vaccinated from the batch of 2,000 vaccines donated to this country by the Barbados government.
Phase two of the vaccine distribution will target people with non-communicable diseases and essential workers (police, coastguards, military, teachers, sewer workers, parliamentarians, etc.).
Older people in long-stay homes will also be targeted, Deyalsingh said.
He said about 900 people in this category have already given their consent to receive the vaccine.
I am very happy to announce that by the end of March, all things being equal, we will start the first phase in a very powerful way, assured Deyalsingh.
The first batch of 100,800 vaccines from the Covax facility will vaccinate 50,400 people as each person should receive a second booster dose eight to 12 weeks after the first dose.
Deyalsingh again noted the difficulty of getting vaccines and noted that 75 percent of all vaccines administered worldwide have been in just ten countries.
Ten countries have used 75 percent while more than 130 countries have not received a single dose. So this is not vaccine equality, this is vaccine inequality.
Asked if private sector organizations would be able to partner with the government to purchase vaccines for their employees, Deyalsingh said the ministry has received several offers.
The private sector has in fact managed to address us, but we will only use vaccines which the Government buys for members of the public, he stressed.
At some point, the Covid-19 vaccine will become a commodity. It will be made in the market. And like any other vaccine … every single vaccine in Trinidad and Tobago is now available for free to the public sector and you can pay for it through the private sector. The same thing will happen with Covid-19 vaccines eventually. So any private entity, once the vaccine is registered through a local agent, any private entity can purchase the vaccines for their employees.
However, Deyalsingh said no private entity can make it mandatory for their employees to receive the vaccine as vaccination, although highly recommended, is voluntary.
Local conglomerate ANSA McAL has announced its intention to work with Caribbean health ministries to support their efforts to fund the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.
