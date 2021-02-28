Pope Francis expects to spend his last days in Rome





Pope Francis shakes from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square on February 21, 2021. BUENOS AIRES: Pope Francis expects to die in Rome, still a Catholic pope, without returning to spend his last days in his Argentina, according to a new book entitled “The Health of the Popes.” In an interview given to Argentine journalist and doctor Nelson Castro at the Vatican in February 2019, the pope said he thinks about death but is not afraid of it. Excerpts from the book were published Saturday in the Argentine daily La Nacion. Asked how he sees his last days, Francis, who is 84, replied: “I will be pope, either active or emeritus, and in Rome. I will not return to Argentina.” Francis has had to cancel several events in recent months due to a painful sciatica problem, but is not known to suffer any other major illness. The Vatican has always been reserved about a pope’s health. According to the new book, “this is the first time a pope discusses his health with the transparency offered by Francesco.” The pope, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires, says he does not miss his native Argentina, where Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the son of Italian immigrants, was born. “No, I do not miss it. I have lived there for 76 years. What hurts me is its problems” – an allusion to the economic crisis that shakes the country of South America. The pope said he had sought help for anxiety when he had to flee the country to save their lives during the military dictatorship. “Imagine what it was like to get a person hiding in a car – covered only by a blanket – and pass three military checkpoints … the tension it created was great.” “I had to deal with situations I did not know how to deal with,” the Pope said. Asked if she saw a therapist, the pope said “No, she was a psychiatrist. And during those six months, she helped me find my own way of dealing with the fear of that era.” The Pope has been vaccinated against Covid-19. Beyond his age, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics is considered to be at high risk: In 1957, at the age of 21, he suffered from acute pleurisy and had part of his right lung removed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos