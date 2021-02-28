Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day; one dead, some injured

(Reuters) – Myanmar police shot and killed a protester on Sunday and injured several as they struck in an attempt to end weeks of demonstrations against a February 1 military coup, a politician and media outlet said.

Photograph Photograph: Protesters shout slogans and salute with three fingers during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 27, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

Police opened fire in Dawei city, killing one and injuring several, politician Kyaw Min Htike told Reuters from the southern city. The Dawei Watch media also said one person was killed and more than a dozen were injured.

Police and a spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to calls for comment.

Myanmar plunged into chaos when the military seized power and arrested elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and most of her party leadership, claiming fraud in the November election her party won in a mess.

The coup, which blocked Myanmar’s progress towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets and received sentences from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

In the main city of Yangon, some people, some heavily bloodied, were helped away from the protests, footage posted by the media showed.

It was not clear how they were injured, but the media reported a direct fire. Myanmar Now media group Thani said people were killed by gunfire but gave no details.

Police also threw dizzying grenades, used tear gas and fired into the air, witnesses said.

Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has said authorities have used minimal force to deal with the protests.

However, at least three protesters were killed during the riots. The military said a policeman was killed in the riots.

Police had earlier on Sunday to take positions in the main countries of protest in Yangon and protesters, many wearing protective clothing, began to gather, witnesses said.

They moved swiftly to disperse the crowds.

Police got out of their cars and started throwing dizzying grenades without warning, said Hayman May Hninsi, who was with a group of fellow teachers in Yangon. They fled to nearby buildings.

Some teachers were injured while running.

Doctors and students in white lab coats fled as police threw dizzying grenades outside a medical school elsewhere in the city, the video posted showed.

Police in Mandalay’s second city fired shots into the air, blocking protesting medical staff at a city hospital, a doctor there said by phone.

The coup appears to show a determination by the military to impose its authority in the face of a widespread challenge, not only on the streets but beyond, in areas such as the civil service, municipal administration, the education and health sectors and the media.

Saturday brought unrest to towns and cities across the country as police began their effort to quell protests with tear gas, dizzying grenades and shooting in the air.

State television MRTV said more than 470 people were arrested on Saturday. It said police had issued warnings before using dizzying grenades to disperse people.

Youth activist Esther Ze Naw said people were struggling to overcome the fear they had lived with for so long.

This fear will only increase if we continue to live with it and the people who are creating fear know this. Obviously it is clear that they are trying to instill fear in us by making us run and hide, she said. We cannot accept it.

The police action came after state television reported that Myanmar’s envoy to the UN had been fired for treason after he urged the United Nations to use any means necessary to overthrow the coup.

MRTV said he was fired in accordance with civil service rules because he had betrayed the country and abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador.

The ambassador, Kyaw Moe Tun, was challenging.

“I decided to fight again for as long as I could,” Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters in New York.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he was overwhelmed by the ambassadors’ bold action, adding on Twitter, “It’s time for the world to respond to that bold call to action.”

Myanmar generals have traditionally given up diplomatic pressure. They have promised to hold a new election but have not set a date.

Suu Kyis party and supporters said the November vote result should be respected.

Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest during military rule. She faces charges of illegally importing six hand-held radios and violating a law on natural disasters by violating coronavirus virus protocols.

The next hearing in her case is scheduled for Monday.