Israeli police crack down on protesters Umm Al-Fahm Gives green light to crime





The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor strongly condemns the crackdown on Israeli police demonstrations in Umm al-Fahm protesting the escalation of violence and crime in the city. Many protesters were injured while others were arrested. The demonstration took place yesterday, February 26, after Friday prayers in front of the municipality of Umm al-Fahm. The protesters marched towards the Israeli police station, where police officers used violence and disproportionate force against them. Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, sewage cannons, sound bombs and batons, injuring 11 civilians and arresting seven others. Umm al-Fahm Mayor Samir Mahamid and Knesset member Yousef Jabareen were among those injured. Jabareen was hit with a rubber bullet in the back while Mahamid was injured after being pushed. Both were taken to HaEmek Medical Center. The Israeli Police Force used tools that killed and caused the greatest damage to disperse the demonstrations, which is contrary to international standards and is classified as a crime where the perpetrators must be held accountable. A citizen, Muhannad Mahajna, 30, was seriously injured after a stun grenade hit him in the head. He was immediately transferred to HaEmek Medical Center and then to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. A Mahajna relative told Euro-Med Monitor: “He underwent brain surgery at Rambam Hospital. Doctors told us they could control the bleeding, but he needs surgery later to stop it forever. The hospital announced at 8 a.m. that the operation was over, but said his condition is still serious. Israeli police also prevented journalists in the country from documenting the event. Anas Musa, a journalist filming the incident, was ordered to stop and threatened to withdraw his press card, which is another violation of press freedom. Ongoing demonstrations in Umm al-Fahm for the seventh week in a row began on January 7, 2021, when a group of young activists called for a protest against the rising crime rates in the city as a result of the inaction of the Israeli Police. Last January, the former Mayor of Umm al-Fahm, Suleiman Ighbariah, was shot and seriously injured by unknown individuals. A young man, Suleiman Masarwa, from the town of Kafr Qara, near the town of Umm al-Fahm, was also shot dead. Crime in Arab cities inhabited by Palestinians inside Israel has risen sharply since the beginning of this year. At least 15 people have been killed so far, while the number of deaths since 2000 has reached about 1,700. A legal adviser to Euro-Med Monitor, Tariq Abdel Razek, said: “Israeli police have repeated attacks on demonstrations in Umm al-Fahm, showing that the Israeli authorities are ready to continue violence and escalating crime against Palestinians living there and in cities. other Arabs “. “The escalation of violence and crime, especially in the last five years, through killings in the alleys and publicly with the latest weapons, gives a clear indication of the deliberate reluctance of the Israeli authorities to deal with them, as many of them “They were passing without the Israeli authorities moving a finger,” he added. At the end of his statement, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called on the Israeli authorities to stop all attacks against peaceful demonstrators and to hold accountable all those involved in these violations. Euro-Med urges Israeli police to meet demonstrators’ demands by activating security surveillance mechanisms in Arab regions to prevent the spread of criminal gangs and the dangerous escalation of killings and violent crimes. Serious sentences should be imposed on the perpetrators through fair and transparent trials. © Scoop Media



