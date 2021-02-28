Mainland China reports 6 new cases of imported COVID-19





CFP Mainland Chinese did not report new cases of locally broadcast COVID-19 on Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The commission received reports of six newly imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday. A new suspected case from outside the continent was reported in Shanghai on Saturday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission. On Saturday, 18 patients with COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,990 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,828 were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 162 remained hospitalized. No deaths were reported among the imported cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent reached 89,893 as of Saturday, including 218 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in serious condition. A total of 85,039 patients were released after recovery on the mainland and 4,636 had died from the disease. There were three suspected cases of COVID-19 on the mainland by the end of Saturday, and 4,294 close contacts remained under medical supervision. Saturday also saw six newly reported asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the continent. A total of 257 asymptomatic cases were under medical supervision, of which 249 arrived from outside the continent. As of the end of Saturday, 10,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 198 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 954 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported. reported in Taiwan. A total of 10,519 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR were discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 were discharged to Macau SAR and 917 were discharged to Taiwan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos