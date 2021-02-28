The National Security Act was called against the accused murder in Bahraich of UP





A man accused of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old boy in Bahraich in October last year has now been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). According to the NSA, a person can be detained for up to 12 months without charge. A person can be held for 10 days without being told about the charges against them. The accused, Hasan Mohammed, had kidnapped a 12-year-old boy for ransom, killed him and dumped his body in Shravasti district. Bahraich Police Chief Vipin Mishra said the NSA was summoned on Saturday against the accused following the approval of the district magistrate. He said police had recorded eyewitness statements and gathered evidence on the role of the accused, who was arrested along with his son, Kalim, 48 hours after the body was found. “We filed the indictment on November 22 last year and compiled forensic details a few weeks ago,” Mishra said. Kalim was selling ‘biryani’ in Mumbai, but was forced to return to his home in Bahraich after Covid’s entry into force. “He tried to revive his business in his village but failed. He was in huge debts and then Kalim planned, with his father, Hasan, to kidnap a 12-year-old boy for ransom,” the officer said. On October 29, Majholi police received a complaint about a 12-year-old son of a contractor who had disappeared. A kidnapping case was recorded, but his body was found the next day. Later, a neighbor of the missing child told police that the father-son duo of Hasan and Kalim had killed the boy and dumped him in the Shravasti district. Police detained Hasan, his wife Ayesha, son Kalim and his relatives, Israr Khan, Tahira and Rabiya under the SC / ST Act, kidnappings, murders and criminal conspiracies. –IANST amita / dpb (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

