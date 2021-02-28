The Gurugram community declared the area of ​​detention after 20 Covid-19 cases were discovered





An apartment complex in Haryana’s Gurugram was declared a closure area after 20 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were reported from there, the ANI news agency reported. The housing company under surveillance is Ireo Victory Valley in Sector 67. “First, three cases were reported, after which a test camp was set up. About 20 people were tested positive, so we declared it as a control area. More tests were being carried out,” ANI quoted the department official as saying. J Prakash county health. Meanwhile, the death toll of Covid-19 in Haryana rose to 3,047 on Saturday with three more casualties, while 199 new cases pushed the number of infection to 2,70,610, a health department bulletin said. A fatality was recorded in Gurugram, Ambala and Karnal districts, she said. Over the past 24 hours, the number of new cases doubled in Gurugram, from 29 the day before to 62 on Saturday, while Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula reported 33, 29 and 20 new cases respectively. The number of active cases in the state rose from 1,103 on Friday to 1,205 on Saturday while 2,66,358 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate was 98.43 percent, he stated. A similar development had taken place in Bengaluru a few days ago. Amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 case number, an apartment complex was sealed in the city. An alarm was given at SJR Watermark Apartments after 10 Covid-19 cases were found there between February 15 and 22, according to the PTI news agency. Based on the finding, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike declared six adhesive blocks as a control area. Sanitation was carried out on the premises of the apartment and a health team with four doctors was also deployed. India witnessed an increase in the number of coronavirus-driven cases this week in states like Kerala and Maharashtra. The country recorded 88,328 cases in the last six days and 637 deaths. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has urged Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh to step up testing and control measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 and to avoid a second wave.

