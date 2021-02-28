Latest News, Latest Updates 28 February LIVE

International
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat. At the recent Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi had called on compatriots to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day this year.
Here are the LIVE updates from February 28:
12:10 pm: The Center has sent high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to find reasons for the increase in cases and to coordinate with Departments of State Health. in COVID-19 control and control measures, says the Ministry of Health.
The Center has told States to pursue effective surveillance strategies in relation to potential super-pervasive events. The need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, rapid isolation of positive cases, and rapid quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasized, he added.
12:09 pm: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown an increase in new cases of COVID19 in the last 24 hours. 86.37 percent of new cases are from these six states, says the Ministry of Health.
11:55 am: Ranjit Das of BJP has insulted us a lot. In the next elections, we will not be with BJP. We have now decided to go with the Congress-led alliance, says Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Pramila Rani Brahma.
11:32 am: Many people from all over the country are contributing to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Like, Pramodji, from Bettiah, who was working at an LED blub factory in Delhi, understood the blub production process and started a small unit for producing LED blubs in this hometown: PM Modi
11:16 am: We need to understand our responsibility to conserve water. After a few days, Jal Shakti’s Ministry will launch a ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign. Its slogan is ‘Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls’: PM Modi
11:16 am: Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science: Prime Minister Modi
11:15 am: I have experienced the spiritual height of life in Sant Ravidas jis and its energy in the place of pilgrimage. Friends, said Ravidas ji, says Prime Minister Modi
11:09 am: Prime Minister Modi talks about the importance of water, pays tribute to Guru Ravidas
11:06 am: Friends, maybe there is another reason to connect the month of Magi with water after that, winters end and summers start knocking. Therefore, for water conservation, we must start efforts immediately, says Prime Minister Modi
11:05 am: In every society of the world, invariably, there is one tradition or another about a river. Many civilizations have evolved along river banks. Since our culture is thousands of years old, the spread of this phenomenon is most evident here: Prime Minister Modi
11:00 a.m.: PM Modi addresses the nation through Mann Ki Baat, talks about the importance of rivers
10:52 am: Prime Minister Modi will address the nation soon through Mann Ki Baat
10:26 am: There is a wave of change in West Bengal. The IMC did not let farmers and poor beneficiaries benefit from the Centre’s policies. There is violence and corruption in the state. First, it was the Communist and Congress that destroyed Bengal and now the TMC. Indeed, ‘May 2 Didi-Gayi, BJP Aayi’, says Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan
9:28 am: People violating the COVID-19 SOP in 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted. Pilgrims are required to register by uploading a medical certificate, RT-PCR report no older than 72 hours, after which an E-pass will be issued for the fair, says Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash.
9:28 am: India reports 16,752 new COVID-19 cases, 11,718 downloads and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,10,96,731
Total Downloads: 1,07,75,169
Number of deaths: 1,57,051
Active cases: 1,64,511
Total vaccination: 1,43,01,266
8:52 am: The woman stabbed by a kidnapper for resisting the attempt in the Adarsh Nagar area yesterday, died at a hospital later; further investigation in progress: Delhi Police
8:19 am: We are fully prepared to conduct free, fair, independent and credible elections in Kerala. The announcement will be issued on March 12th. We have issued instructions to all authorities in the state government to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct, says Kerala Chief Election Officer
7:47 am: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will lead a public meeting today at the Karaikal and Vijay Sankalp gathering of the Puducherry in Villupuram of Tamil Nadu.
7:21 am: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for a safe and effective third vaccine to help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine (Johnson and Johnson), says the White House.
7:21 am: Bharatiya Union leader Kisan Rakesh Tikait will visit five states in March to raise support for the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Center’s new agriculture laws, the PTI reports.
7:21 am: Prime Minister Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat today.
