India launches Brazil-based Amazonia-1 observer satellite and 18 others





A Brazilian Earth observer satellite was launched into space aboard an Indian rocket late Saturday (February 27th) along with 18 passenger satellites from the United States and India. Launch of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), which carried Satellite Brazil 1 in Brazil in orbit, rose at 11:54 pm EST on Saturday (0454 GMT or 1024 local time on Sunday) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India. An ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carried Amazonia-1 and 18 smaller satellites in space using a “DL” variant that has two belt amplifiers, ISRO said in a description of the mission . “The satellite is in very good health,” said ISRO Chairman K. Sivan after the launch. “The solar panels are set up and it is working very nicely.” In photo: India launches RISAT-2B Earth image satellite Amazonia-1 is optimized to see the cloudy region of its name, the Amazon forest, as it has infrared capabilities that allow it to view forest cover regardless of the weather. Brazil plans to use the satellite to “sound the alarm” in the region, said Brazil’s National Space Research Institute (INPE) in a description of the Amazonia mission 1 . The satellite is also Brazil’s first independently designed, built and operated satellite, which the country’s officials hailed as it reached orbit. “This satellite has a very important mission for Brazil,” said Marcos Pontes, Brazil’s minister of science, technology and innovation, who is also the country’s first astronaut ( he flew to the International Space Station in 2006 ) “It represents a new era of Brazilian satellite industry development in Brazil.” Deforestation is a constant concern not only for the unique flora and fauna of the region, which are irreplaceable once extinct, but also for the health outcomes of human inhabitants. Back in August 2019, smoke from fires on Amazon turned the normal hours of the day in São Paulo into a dark afternoon filled with smog, amid a greater state of emergency in the Brazilian state of Amazonas. The other 18 satellites include a mix of Indian and American crafts. Satellites built in India include the Satish Dhawan SAT (which studies radiation, space weather and communications), the UNITYsat trio (for radio relay) and a technology demonstration satellite called SindhuNetra. Brazil 1 Brazil satellite was seen during the preparation of the launch of his vehicle Polar Satellite Launch by the Space Agency of India. (Image credit: ISRO) The American ones include another technology demonstrator called SAI-1 NanoConnect-2, and 12 “SpaceBees” from Swarm Technologies, part of a larger constellation the company is building in low Earth orbit. The launch of PSLV was the first of 2021 and the third ever flight of the PSLV-DL variant, ISRO stated in its mission statistics . PSLV has flown over 53 flights in total, in all variants. Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

