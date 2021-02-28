The Toronto Star is honored in the International Digital News Contest





The Toronto Star digital team won three Excellence Awards in the 42nd Best Digital News Contest Organized by the US-based News Design Company. International awards were attended by people from all over the world; major global news media such as the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were recognized for their innovative design. Star research project entitled “The unaccounted for”, A six-part series on the plight of individuals affected by occupational diseases, won in the History Category: National Category. The series was produced by Grelo Mercer of Waterloo Region Record while Nathan Pilla, Andres Plana, McKenna Deighton, Tania Pereira and Fadi Yaacoub of Ylli worked on the digital design elements of the project. And the Star COVID-19 panel won the Excellence Award in the Format: Using Competition Data category. The panel, created by the Star data team, tracks the spread of the coronavirus to all Canadian provinces and territories. It consists of visualizations of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the blockages began and allows readers to get an understanding of how different regions are going through the pandemic. In the Infographics category: Health / Coronavirus, an interactive news game created by digital designer Deighton won the Excellence Award. The section, entitled “Boundary Testing: How Ordinary Toronto Areas Can Work When COVID-19 Restrictions Begin to Be Released,” offers readers a chance to test their social distancing skills when they are outdoors. various meetings during the pandemic. Deighton said she knew readers would benefit from an interactive experience rather than simply being told to stand six feet away. “From the perspective of experience, it ‘s much more influential that readers actually have to place their character in these different social scenarios,” Deighton said. The interactive experience turned out really well in terms of engaging with audiences and especially attracted new readers to the Star platform, Deighton added. “It’s always fantastic to be recognized at international awards, but what I love most about it is the nature of public service work,” said Irene Gentle, Editor of Toronto Star. “The pandemic creates a real need to help people sort through science and complex and evolving data in a soluble way. This made the small and talented Star’s digital design team overwhelm all year to create. The team worked hard to cut down on noise, confusion, and misinformation to provide accessible interactions and dashboards that people can use to make informed decisions to keep them and their loved ones safe. “And ‘Without Counting’ is a terrific example of responsible journalism, produced by our sister The Record and raised and reinforced by the design team here. “This is real public service journalism and I’m excited to see this team known for it,” she added. Deighton said her non-journalistic background enabled her to uniquely create the interactive experience. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading … “Design-driven news and stories should be at the forefront of today’s reporting,” she said. “Knowledge like this validates the work we do and goes on to illustrate how model-based experiences are valuable and people respond to them in a way that they do not with traditional journalism.”







