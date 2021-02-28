The BC baby who rarely fights cancer dies; raising money to go to other babies in need





The struggle to save a pre-Christ baby struggling with a rare form of pediatric cancer has ended in tragedy, but family and supporters hope the good can still come from a community support base. Alejandro Angel was born on January 20, but within weeks his parents noticed a lump in his leg that turned out to be a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as a malignant rabdoid tumor with the SMARCB1 mutation on chromosome 22. Supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign, which raised more than $ 290,000, while North Point Brewing also launched a special charity beer to help baby Alejo get into a baby treatment trial in Boston. Read more: Community rallies to raise funds for baby BC diagnosed with extremely rare cancer Tragically, Alejo died Thursday – the day before the family learned he had been admitted to the cancer test, according to GoFundMe. The story goes down the ad “Our beautiful Alejandro Andres Quinn Angel left peacefully, on February 25, in the arms of Erin & Federico. “He was not in pain, he was peaceful when he breathed his last”, writes the family members.









"As you can imagine, we are still, and will be for some time, processing this loss. We can not thank you enough for your support for Alejo, Erin, Federico, the Quinn & Angel families during this difficult time. We are left with such an immense force of gratitude to all of you who have given us the strength to put one foot in front of the other."

Donations to GoFundMe are closed. A portion of the money will go to support the family through her grieving process and for a funeral for Alejo. However, supporters say the vast majority of the funds will go to help other babies facing similar challenges. In the name of Alejandro (Alejo) – meaning 'Protector of Humanity' – most of your generous donations will be donated to baby cancer treatment programs and research, so that other little fighters facing similar challenges have the chance to grow "fundraising states. North Point Brewing said it would continue to sell the remaining shares of its Alejo IPA, with proceeds going to Canuck Place and "various other baby cancer treatment programs and research under the name Alejo." "Your generous donations in support of Alejo will give other young fighters facing similar challenges the chance to grow." According to the Alejandros family, there have been only nine previously recorded cases of his cancer in the world, making their child number 10. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







