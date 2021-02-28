Mann ki Baat | Prime Minister Modi calls for 100-day water conservation campaign





Not learning Tamil is a pity, says PM when asked if there is anything he has not been able to achieve.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said there was a need to start water conservation immediately and that Jal Shakti’s Ministry would launch a 100-day rain campaign soon. Mr Modi was speaking during his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, when he said he needed collective responsibility regarding water conservation. In most of India, rainfall begins in May-June. Can we immediately start a 100-day campaign for the sake of cleaning up the water sources around us and conserving rainwater? With that much thought in mind, in a few days from now, Jal Shakti Abhiyan catches the rain is being initiated by the Ministry Jal Shakti, he said, according to the English translation of his address provided by the government. Since it happened to be National Science Day on Sunday, Mr Modi said young people need to learn about the history of science in India and scientists. Friends, when we talk about science, many times people limit it to physics-chemistry or laboratories, but the spread of science is much more than that. And there is a lot of contribution of the power of science in the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. We need to advance science with the Lab mantra in the Land, he said. To make India more self-reliant, Mr Modi said not only bigger things like rockets, planes, tanks and Metro trains would achieve the goal. He cited the example of a farmer in Uttar Pradesh who has started planting chia seeds. Friends, nowadays you have to hear a lot, the name of chia seeds. People related to health awareness attach great importance to it and this has many demands in the world as well. In India, it mostly comes from abroad, but now people are taking on the challenge of being self-reliant even on chia seeds. Similarly, Harishchandra ji i Barabanki at UP has started farming Chia seeds. Cultivating chia seeds will also increase its revenue and help India’s independent campaign as well, he said. Answering a question he received from a listener about something he felt he was missing, Mr. Modi said: The world. I could not make myself learn Tamil! Languages ​​is such a beautiful language, which is known all over the world. Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it. India is a country of many languages, which symbolizes our culture and pride.

