The UK Vaccination Program against COVID-19 enters a new phase on 28 February as the National Health Service (NHS) will start contacting anyone over the age of 60 to book their strokes at the top center close to vaccination or with a general practitioner (GP) or pharmacy.

Nearly 2 million people between the ages of 60 and 63 will be invited to the current stage, as those over the age of 64 were covered in the previous one. Letters will begin arriving March 1, with details on how to schedule a stroke.

Our incredible vaccination program is accelerating and over one in three people across the UK have now received their first stroke, said Nadhim Zahawi, the UK Minister for Vaccine Deployment.

We are now inviting those aged 60 to 63 to get their vaccines and I urge everyone to show up as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from this terrible virus. Thank you to everyone on the front line, including NHS vaccinators, general practitioners, pharmacists and volunteers, whose unparalleled commitment to protecting the most vulnerable should be applauded, he said.

The NHS vaccination program, the largest in the history of health services and the fastest in Europe, runs from strength to strength. I would urge anyone who has been invited to take the offer, no matter when you were invited, you can still come forward and defend yourself and others, said Professor Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director.

The push to get as many vulnerable people protected means that nine in 10 people in the top four priority groups have received a hit. The UK Government aims to deliver a hit for all those over 50 and those in specific groups at risk by 15 April. Other adults are expected to receive their first dose by July 31st.

Since about four-fifths of people aged 65-69 have now been vaccinated, they have been working fast for generations, with people aged 60+ now able to get ahead. As the supply of vaccines increases in March, we were planning further acceleration as we headed towards Easter, said Sir Simon Stevens, NHS England chief executive.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Englands, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, added, to make sure the turn is moving really fast and that you will be going to the front of the next because it is moving fast.

He follows the updated recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) earlier this week that the use will continue to follow an age-based approach. The government has faced several calls to prioritize vaccines based on the profession, such as for teachers who will have to start reopening schools after the blockade from next month.

Thankfully, teachers are less likely to catch COVID than any other member of the population going to work, and so trying to come up with a scheme that prioritizes one professional group over another would be complicated for decided and would not have done what we asked JCVI to do … which is to make sure we minimize people dying, said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock at a press conference on Downing Street in 26 February.

Vaccinations are now being administered in more than 1,600 locations across England, including mosques, museums and rugby fields, with the distribution of centers ensuring that 98% of the country lives within 10 miles of at least one vaccination service.

Meetings are scalable to allow for social distance and people are asked not to show up early to avoid queuing. Everyone will get a health check-up and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their stroke.

NHS teams are also visiting those who are home-bound and cannot travel to a vaccination service.

The four UK countries, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will follow the approach recommended by the JCVI and will begin to expand the age groups acceptable for strokes in the coming months.