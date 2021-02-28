Poverty eradication in Chinas worth exploring

Shuanghu County, Tibet Autonomous Region, was removed from the poverty list on December 9, 2019. As of October 2020, approximately 35,000 resettlement areas have been built across the country, and more than 2.66 million resettlement housing units have been built for the poor. Over 9.6 million poor people have been displaced to new homes.

China has recently declared “complete victory” in eradicating absolute poverty. For a developing country with a large population and uneven geographical development, the reasons for China’s achievements are worth exploring.

Eradicating extreme poverty has been one of the main objectives of China’s entire development strategy and has involved massive resource mobilization. It represents a unique historical experience of global importance because of its size, and also the systematic and persistent efforts that enabled its success.

According to the World Bank, more than 850 people have risen from poverty in China in recent decades, which is a historic achievement. Moreover, the eradication of extreme poverty in China did not hinder rapid development in other spheres that occurred at the same time. This means that the development strategy was well conceived. But all this is not the end of the story. It will be important to see how future poverty alleviation tasks (in addition to the extreme poverty that has been eradicated) will be addressed in China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25).

China added a larger number of consumers to its economy and this helps countries that export to China. In Latin American countries, for example, exports of goods to China have been a major factor in their development and poverty alleviation programs. But will China’s experience, the “Chinese model”, influence policy-making in other countries? This is harder to say.

Every country – big or small – has its own poverty profile. And poverty is not just about the lack of material resources, but also about a number of other country-specific factors, such as geography, climate, history, and environmental degradation. Moreover, policymakers often do not approach extreme poverty as a problem that can and should be solved, but rather as a problem that must be contained or managed. Thus, for example, state subsidies for basic food products or fuels alleviate the situation of the people, but do not lead to the elimination of extreme poverty. The experience of China has not been properly studied all over the world. It is true that China is unique, but this should not prevent policymakers from poverty-stricken countries from studying the Chinese experience more closely.

Good national planning and proper mobilization of people would help reduce poverty. But we need to be aware, not all countries have the right planning capacity or ability to articulate strong enough political will to mobilize their entire population. As I said, they need to study the Chinese experience more carefully. International organizations can help. The UN Development Program is doing a good job in that direction, as are other relevant organizations in the UN System. But clearly, more is needed.

There are also a certain amount of poor people in some western countries. In the past three or four decades, the West has been influenced by what is called “neoliberal ideology” by setting all expectations for development in market forces, in the efforts of each individual, and so on. have added to the problems that are now more serious than before. But we also need to understand the resilience of Western societies and the fact that the situation is not the same everywhere.

In continental Europe, in the EU, the “European social model” remains in force. Health is universal, quality education is free, and social safety nets are strong. In the US (and to a much lesser extent in the UK) this was not the case. For now, pandemic recovery policies will need to address these issues. For example, a large proposed minimum wage increase currently in the US would mean an important policy direction with a potential to improve the social situation of many people and contribute to the eradication of poverty altogether.

The article was compiled by a Global Times reporter based on a written interview with Danilo Turk, former President of the Republic of Slovenia. [email protected]